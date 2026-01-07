Jacob Chansley, the 'QAnon Shaman' who became the face of the January 6 Capitol riots, has turned against President Donald Trump as he revealed he will run for governor of Arizona.

The 38-year-old, whose real name is Jacob Chansley, told CNN he no longer supports Trump, citing the president's refusal to release files linked to the disgraced Jeffrey Epstein as the final straw.

He also described the current administration as "a corrupt disaster".

Chansley became one of the most recognisable faces of the January 6 Capitol riots after being pictured among the rioters wearing red, white and blue face paint and a fur headdress with horns.

Chansley also carried a spear draped in an American flag and shouted into a bullhorn as he stormed the building.

He was sentenced to 41 months in prison for his role in the riots - the toughest sentence handed out in the prosecutions - but served just 27 months before being released early in 2023 for good behaviour.

Despite this conviction, Chansley was among more than 1,500 people pardoned by Trump on the president's first day back in office, alongside many others convicted over the Capitol attack.

