The popular juice company is suing its UK manufacturer in a multi-million pound suit over allegations that the manufacturer failed to produce enough juice to fulfill supermarket orders.

Capri Sun is suing its UK manufacturer over allegations around production failures. Picture: Getty

By PA Staff

Capri Sun is suing its UK manufacturer for more than £3 million at the High Court over claims including that it failed to make enough of the soft drink, documents show.

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Swiss-based Capri Sun AG and its UK subsidiary, Capri Sun UK Limited, filed a claim against Princes Group earlier this year over allegations it breached two contracts agreed in 2024, causing it “loss and damage”. In court documents seen by the Press Association, lawyers for Capri Sun said Princes had committed several breaches of the agreements, including through a “unilateral suspension of production and delivery” in January this year, with the claim worth more than £3 million. Princes, which is based in Liverpool and is yet to file a defence to the claim, has said it “does not accept the claims as presented”. Noel Casey KC, for Capri Sun, said in court documents that a warehousing and distribution agreement was agreed in January 2024, and a co-manufacturing agreement was agreed two months later. But he said that in January, Princes suspended production and delivery of Capri Sun products until Capri Sun paid £2.583 million.

Capri Sun has alleged that its UK manufacturer failed to fulfill orders for sevel hundred of thousands of cases. Picture: Getty

Read more: UK manufacturing sector reveals slowdown in growth Read more: UK manufacturing growth strikes four-year high despite rising inflation While production later restarted, Princes said last month that it would stop production again, with Capri Sun now seeking damages, an injunction requiring Princes to continue manufacturing, and a declaration that the £2.6 million sum was not owed. The barrister said: “Between on or around February 2 and July 17 2026, Princes has failed to produce and/or deliver substantial quantities of products required under Capri Sun Group’s orders.“ Consequently, the claimants have been unable to fulfil, in whole or in part, orders received from a significant number of retailers including but not limited to Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Asda, Iceland, Ocado, Morrisons, Farmfoods, Co-op and Amazon.“ This led to shortages of Capri Sun products at numerous retailers, with certain resellers running out of Capri Sun products completely.“ During this period, the claimants were unable to fulfil orders for several hundred thousand cases.“ The claimants estimate their lost revenue from this period to be approximately £2,676,778.18 and their lost profits to be approximately £847,202.11.” Mr Casey continued that product lines manufactured by Princes did not meet efficiency targets, meaning it “has been unable to produce the quantities of Capri Sun products required”. This meant that Princes produced around 1.3 million fewer cases than required in 2024 and 2025, with a shortfall of around 800,000 expected this year, the barrister said.

Capri Sun's UK manufacturer, Princes Group, has said it does not accept the claims against the manufacturing company. Picture: Getty