Captain of tanker jailed for six years over fatal North Sea crash
Mark Angelo Pernia, who was working on the Solong’s bow, died instantly in the fire, with the captain now convicted of gross negligence.
A Russian captain has been sentenced to six years behind bars for killing a crew member when his ship crashed into an oil tanker off the coast of Yorkshire.
Listen to this article
Russian Vladimir Motin had been on sole watch duty when the Solong collided with the Stena Immaculate anchored near the Humber Estuary at 9.47am last March 10.
Mark Angelo Pernia, 38, who was working on the Solong’s bow, died instantly in the fire, although his body was never recovered.
Now, the Russian captain has been sentenced to six years behind bars for his part in the tragic crash.
The Filipino man had a five-year-old child at the time of the collision, but he never met his second child, who was born two months after his death.
After an Old Bailey trial, a jury deliberated for eight hours to find Motin, 59, from St Petersburg, guilty of his manslaughter by gross negligence on Monday.
Read more: Robber who attempted to smash way into Anya Taylor-Joy’s bedroom jailed
Read more: Bizarre Epstein jail video emerges showing sex offender recording message for two women
Previously, the court heard the Solong, which was 130 metres long and weighed 7,852 gross tonnes, had left Grangemouth in Scotland at 9.05pm on March 9 bound for the port of Rotterdam in Holland.
With a 14-strong crew, it was carrying mainly alcoholic spirits and some hazardous substances, including empty but unclean sodium cyanide containers.
The Stena Immaculate, with a crew of 23, was 183.2 metres long and was transporting more than 220,000 barrels of JetA1 high-grade aviation fuel from Greece to the UK.
With both ships laden with flammable cargo, the danger in the event of a collision was obvious, jurors were told.
Motin was responsible for multiple failures in the lead-up to the tragedy and then lied about what took place on the bridge, it was alleged.
The Stena Immaculate was visible on the Solong’s radar display for 36 minutes before impact, yet Motin did nothing to steer away from the collision course, the prosecution said.
He failed to summon help, slow down, sound the alarm to alert crews of both ships, or instigate a crash stop as a last resort, the prosecution said.
Dramatic CCTV footage captured the moment both ships were consumed in a massive blaze ignited by leaking fuel from the Stena Immaculate.
The shocked crew aboard the US tanker reacted instantly, saying: “Holy shit… what just hit us… a container ship… this is no drill, this is no drill, fire fire fire, we have had a collision.”
Jurors heard a lengthy silence from the bridge of the Solong before it crashed into the oil tanker at a speed of 15.2 knots. A full minute elapsed before Motin was heard to react.
Motin and the remaining Solong crew abandoned ship and were taken ashore in Grimsby where the defendant messaged his wife, saying he would be “guilty”.
In his defence, Motin denied he had been asleep or had left his post on the bridge.
He told jurors that he held off taking action when he saw the Stena Immaculate dead ahead because it was moving slowly but unpredictably.
He said he then made a “mistake” and pressed the wrong button when he tried to take the Solong out of autopilot and steer away from one nautical mile away.
Not realising the error, he told jurors that he proceeded to stop and restart the steering gear to no effect, thinking the Solong could have developed a rudder fault experienced by sister ship, Sanskip Express.
Motin said he decided against a crash stop because he feared the Solong would collide with the accommodation block, killing the American tanker crew.
The prosecution suggested Motin had lied about what happened to “get back to his wife” in Russia and gave differing accounts to police and jurors.
Jurors heard he had switched off the Solong’s bridge navigation watch alert system (BNWAS), which was designed to ensure there is someone physically on the bridge and awake.
The prosecution said Motin’s failures were “exceptionally bad, they amount to gross negligence”.