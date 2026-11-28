In January 2025, Captain Tom's name was stripped from the charity at the family's demand

The charity founded in the name of then-99-year-old war veteran Captain Tom Moore has recently applied to be struck off. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Captain Sir Tom Moore's charity will is set to close down after a request to be struck off was made on Friday.

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The firm, renamed the 1189808 Foundation last year, lodged the request with Companies House this week. The company - which accounts show has £107,000 in assets and owes creditors £2,000 - will be dissolved in the coming months, with the money likely to be transferred to another charity ahead of the closure. Read more: RAF ‘sorry’ after military jets flown low above Lockerbie Read more: Police launch fresh appeal for answers into probe of toddler who vanished 45 years ago on second birthday

Hannah Ingram-Moore, the daughter of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore, with husband Colin (left) and son Benjie (right), at Central Bedfordshire Council for a hearing to appeal against an order to demolish an unauthorised spa pool block built at her home. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Captain Tom’s foundation launched in June 2020 in the first Covid lockdown, after the war veteran raised £39.4 million by walking 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden before his 100th birthday. He was knighted by the Queen that year, but died with Covid in February 2021 aged 100. But his namesake charity was subsequently plagued by years of controversy - notably in 2023, when daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband Colin built a home spa at their Bedfordshire home, despite telling planners it was to be an office for their charity.

Work continues to demolish an unauthorised spa pool block at the home of Hannah Ingram-Moore, the daughter of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore, at Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire. Picture: PA Images/Alamy