Captain Tom's charity to be struck off after years of controversy
In January 2025, Captain Tom's name was stripped from the charity at the family's demand
Captain Sir Tom Moore's charity will is set to close down after a request to be struck off was made on Friday.
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The firm, renamed the 1189808 Foundation last year, lodged the request with Companies House this week.
The company - which accounts show has £107,000 in assets and owes creditors £2,000 - will be dissolved in the coming months, with the money likely to be transferred to another charity ahead of the closure.
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Captain Tom’s foundation launched in June 2020 in the first Covid lockdown, after the war veteran raised £39.4 million by walking 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden before his 100th birthday.
He was knighted by the Queen that year, but died with Covid in February 2021 aged 100.
But his namesake charity was subsequently plagued by years of controversy - notably in 2023, when daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband Colin built a home spa at their Bedfordshire home, despite telling planners it was to be an office for their charity.
The outbuilding had been applied for in the Foundation's name, and included showers, a pool and changing rooms.
Following the incident, the charity stopped taking donations.
The spa block was later bulldozed in February 2024, after the family lost their appeal against the demolition.
The pair were subsequently banned from being charity trustees in June 2024, and a damning 30-page Charity Commission report later found “serious and repeated” misconduct and mismanagement had occurred.
Other scandal surrounded Ms Ingram-Moore's salary to run the charity, set at around £85,000, as well as financial benefits gained though a £1.4 million book deal and an £18,000 awards ceremony appearance fee.
The pair have since resigned from the foundation.
In January 2025, Captain Tom's name was stripped from the charity at the family's demand.