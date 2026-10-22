Captain Tom’s daughter’s home goes on market again - with £450k knocked off asking price
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The home where Captain Sir Tom Moore completed 100 laps of the garden is up for sale for £1.8m.
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The home of Hannah Ingram-Moore, 56, and her husband, Colin Ingram-Moore, in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, is being sold for nearly half a million pounds less than when it was put up for sale in 2024.
The seven bed home was at the centre of a high-profile building row after an unauthorised £200,000 spa block was built on the grounds and later knocked down on the orders of planning chiefs.
The property is described as "a Grade II listed seven/eight bedroom period property with a detached Coach House and approximately 3.4 acres of wraparound gardens with gated driveway parking, within walking distance of village amenities."
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According to the sales listing it boasts "extensive moated gardens, a detached former coach house and four reception rooms."
The separate Coach House is described as having potential to be converted into a guest house, or a gym (subject to planning permission).
The listing does not mention Sir Tom.
Captain Sir Tom Moore became a national treasure during Cold when he raised £39m for the NHS by walking laps of his garden before his 100th birthday.
He died from Covid in February 2021.