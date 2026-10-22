The home where Captain Sir Tom Moore completed 100 laps of the garden is up for sale for £1.8m.

The home of Hannah Ingram-Moore, 56, and her husband, Colin Ingram-Moore, in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, is being sold for nearly half a million pounds less than when it was put up for sale in 2024.

The seven bed home was at the centre of a high-profile building row after an unauthorised £200,000 spa block was built on the grounds and later knocked down on the orders of planning chiefs.

The property is described as "a Grade II listed seven/eight bedroom period property with a detached Coach House and approximately 3.4 acres of wraparound gardens with gated driveway parking, within walking distance of village amenities."

Read more: Inside Captain Tom's seven-bed family mansion as daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore puts it on sale for £2.25 million

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