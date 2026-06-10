The incident took place less than a mile from where another official was killed in a car bombing a year ago

The bomb was attached to the underside of a BMW on Wednesday morning. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

A senior Russian military official has been killed in a car bomb near Moscow, according to media reports.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

President Vladimir Putin has been notified about the incident. Picture: Getty

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov did not comment on the investigation, adding, “As you understand, information related to the ongoing investigation cannot be disclosed. This is, of course, a matter for our special services.” Footage shared by the pro-Russian media appeared to depict Davydov’s vehicle bursting into flames and rolling towards a parked car. The Mash Telegram channel reported that onlookers attempted to pull the driver from the wreckage, but he later died from his injuries. Davydov was reportedly still alive after being pulled from the vehicle, according to bystanders.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov did not comment on the investigation. Picture: Getty

One witness said, “All of his clothes were on fire. I put out the flames on his T-shirt and tore it off so it wouldn’t burn his skin … Looking at him, it was clear he was unlikely to survive.” The incident has not been commented on by Ukraine. Russian legislator and former general Vladimir Shamanov condemned the attack as an “outrage” and added: “Such insolence should be met with the same.” Ukrainian intelligence agencies have targeted dozens of senior Russian military officers and accused several of being complicit in war crimes. Davydov’s assassination will exacerbate criticism of Russia’s ability to protect top officials, despite enhanced security measures being introduced for top figures, including Vladimir Putin.

Russian general reportedly killed in car blast near Moscow



Russian opposition outlets and war-monitoring Telegram channels identified the victim as Damir Davydov, a senior Defense Ministry missile and artillery official; Ukrainian ...https://t.co/tlc7NmMwxA pic.twitter.com/Wv8JQkAHwa — Ynet Global (@ynetnews) June 10, 2026

To add further embarrassment for security services, the assassination occurred less than a mile from the location where Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik, the deputy head of the Russian armed forces’ main operations directorate, was killed in a similar attack. The secretive Ukrainian networks thought to be responsible for the attacks are shrouded in mystery, but their efficacy is thought to be behind Russia’s increasing number of internet shutdowns, which have drawn criticism from Russians. A separate incident in Moscow on Tuesday was reported by Russian state media, which claimed that there had been an attempt to assassinate a member of staff at a scientific-industrial organisation. A teenage girl had allegedly retrieved an explosive device from Ukrainian fixers in a dead drop and passed it along to a teenage boy, according to RIA Novosti, citing Russia’s investigative committee. Both teenagers had reportedly been detained before the device could be detonated.