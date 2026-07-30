A 78-year-old woman died after her car was involved in a crash with a lorry.

The crash, which took place on the A92 near the Logie junction at Kilmany, Fife, involved the woman’s blue Honda Jazz and a green Enva HGV.

The woman was pronounced dead by emergency responders at the scene and her family has been notified.

No other injuries were reported.

The road was closed to allow for inquiries to be carried out and reopened around 6pm.