Pensioner, 78, killed in horror crash after lorry and car collide at busy junction
A 78-year-old woman died after her car was involved in a crash with a lorry.
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The crash, which took place on the A92 near the Logie junction at Kilmany, Fife, involved the woman’s blue Honda Jazz and a green Enva HGV.
The woman was pronounced dead by emergency responders at the scene and her family has been notified.
No other injuries were reported.
The road was closed to allow for inquiries to be carried out and reopened around 6pm.
Sergeant Tom Aitken, of Police Scotland, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of the woman who died at this extremely difficult time.
“I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash, or who saw either vehicle prior, to please get in touch with officers.
“I’d also ask those with dashcam footage who were driving in the area at the time to review this to see if it has captured anything that could assist with our investigation.”
Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1145 of July 29 2026.