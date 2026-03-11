A driver has crashed their van into the White House gate, leading to a massive police presence in the area.

They were detained and brought in for questioning after the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and U.S. Secret Service swamped the scene.

The driver, who has not been publicly identified, rammed their vehicle into the barricade at Connecticut Avenue and H Street Northwest just before 7am local time on Wednesday.

No injuries have been reported.

A police spokesperson told CBS News that it is unclear what led to the crash.

This is the second time in a matter of months that a vehicle has slammed into a White House structure.

In October, a driver was arrested after ramming their car into the security gate.

The incident is also latest in a wave of attacks that have taken place on US soil since Donald Trump started a war with Iran.

On Saturday, two alleged ISIS terrorists thew improvised explosive devices at a protest outside the New York mayor's mansion.

An Islamist gunman also opened fire at a bar in Austin a day after the first US strikes, killing three people and wounding 15 others.

Senior Trump officials including Attorney General Pam Bondi, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have all been moved into secure military housing as a result.