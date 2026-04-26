A security alert is under way in Dunmurry in Northern Ireland after reports of a car explosion outside a police station.

Homes in the area, which is on the outskirts of Belfast, have been evacuated and members of the public have been advised to avoid the scene.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said those behind the attack “speak for absolutely no-one”.

She posted on social media: “They have no vision, no support, and have nothing to offer our society.

“Our communities deserve peace.

“No-one is going to deny our young people and future generations that.

“We will keep progressing and we will keep moving forward to a better future.”

Sinn Fein Assembly member for the area Danny Baker expressed concern in a post on social media.

“There have been reports of an explosion close to the Dunmurry police station,” he said.

“I would ask anyone travelling in that direction to avoid the area and if residents need support, to get in touch.

“At this stage, there is very little information, and I hope no-one is hurt.”

DUP leader Gavin Robinson described the reports as “deeply concerning”.

He said: “If this was another attempt by dissident republicans to intimidate communities and target the police, then it must be met with the full force of the law.”