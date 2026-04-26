Homes evacuated after car explodes outside police station in Northern Ireland
A security alert is under way in Dunmurry in Northern Ireland after reports of a car explosion outside a police station.
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Homes in the area, which is on the outskirts of Belfast, have been evacuated and members of the public have been advised to avoid the scene.
First Minister Michelle O’Neill said those behind the attack “speak for absolutely no-one”.
She posted on social media: “They have no vision, no support, and have nothing to offer our society.
“Our communities deserve peace.
“No-one is going to deny our young people and future generations that.
“We will keep progressing and we will keep moving forward to a better future.”
Sinn Fein Assembly member for the area Danny Baker expressed concern in a post on social media.
“There have been reports of an explosion close to the Dunmurry police station,” he said.
“I would ask anyone travelling in that direction to avoid the area and if residents need support, to get in touch.
“At this stage, there is very little information, and I hope no-one is hurt.”
DUP leader Gavin Robinson described the reports as “deeply concerning”.
He said: “If this was another attempt by dissident republicans to intimidate communities and target the police, then it must be met with the full force of the law.”
Mr Robinson added: “Our police officers and the wider public should never have to face this kind of danger.
“Those responsible must be identified and brought before the courts.”
Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn said he is “appalled” by the incident.
“This was a shameless and cowardly attack on the brave men and women who work so hard to keep our communities safe in Northern Ireland,” he said.
In a statement, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said: “Police are currently at the scene of a security alert in the Kingsway area of Dunmurry this morning, Sunday April 26.
“Members of the public are asked to avoid the area. Cordons are in place and an evacuation operation is under way. “An update will follow in due course.”
Last month an explosive device that police described as “crude but viable” was at the centre of an attempted attack on another PSNI station in Northern Ireland.
A delivery driver was forced at gunpoint to transport the device to Lurgan police station in an incident blamed on dissident republicans.
The device did not explode on that occasion.