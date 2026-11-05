Imagine receiving a letter from your bank offering you £1,000 just weeks before Christmas.

No court case. No lengthy battle. No more waiting.

Simply accept the offer, provide your bank details and the money could be yours before Christmas.

For millions of households struggling with the cost of living, that would sound like a very welcome early Christmas present.

But what if accepting that money meant giving up your right to claim more compensation in the future?

Would you take the money now, or hold out for what you might really be owed?

That is precisely the dilemma now facing thousands of motorists caught up in Britain’s enormous car finance mis-selling scandal.

Barclays has become the first major lender to announce that it will offer early compensation settlements to customers who may have been unfairly charged for their car finance.

On the face of it, this is good news as after years of uncertainty, legal arguments and regulatory investigations, consumers could finally start receiving money.

But there is a catch, of course: accept the compensation and, for the matters covered by the settlement, you agree the payment is full and final.

That means if the courts subsequently decide consumers should receive more compensation, you won’t be entitled to go back and demand the difference.

And every affected motorist needs to understand that before signing anything.

Let’s remind ourselves how we got here.

For years, millions of motorists took out finance agreements to purchase cars without necessarily understanding the commission arrangements operating behind the scenes.

In some cases, dealers could increase the interest rate charged to customers and receive higher commission as a result.

The more expensive the finance agreement became for the consumer, the more money the dealer could potentially earn.

Think about that.

The person arranging your finance could have had a financial incentive to make your borrowing more expensive, a fact that many consumers were completely unaware of.

The Financial Conduct Authority has introduced an industry-wide compensation scheme estimated to cost lenders approximately £9.1 billion.

But the scheme is now caught up in legal challenges, with a hearing scheduled to begin in February 2027.

That means millions of consumers face further delays before receiving compensation through the scheme, potentially until late 2027, or even 2028 if the legal disputes continue.

And that brings us back to Barclays.

Rather than waiting for the legal challenges to conclude, the bank has decided to offer settlements to some customers who have already complained.

Importantly, the FCA has made clear that early offers must be at least the amount customers would receive under the regulator’s existing compensation scheme.

That is a significant safeguard and I want to give Barclays credit for taking the initiative.

Consumers have waited long enough, and where compensation is genuinely owed, getting money into people’s pockets sooner is a positive development.

But we must not confuse a quick settlement with necessarily achieving the best possible outcome for every consumer.

The current compensation scheme is being challenged in court and one possible outcome is that the rules change in a way that increases the compensation available to certain motorists.

If that happens, someone who accepted an early settlement could find themselves receiving less than they would have obtained by waiting.

Equally, the opposite could happen.

The courts could uphold the scheme, change it in a way that reduces compensation, or potentially overturn it.

Someone who rejects an early offer could therefore end up waiting much longer, receiving less or even receiving nothing under a mandatory scheme.

This is not a simple choice between a good offer today and a better offer tomorrow. It is a decision involving genuine legal and financial uncertainty.

And that is why I believe the information given to consumers is absolutely critical.

The FCA has published requirements for lenders making early settlement offers.

They must explain how the compensation has been calculated, what accepting it means and what could happen if the customer decides to wait.

That is welcome.

But I would go further.

I want every customer receiving an offer to be given a straightforward explanation, in plain English, of exactly what rights they are surrendering.

Not pages of complicated legal terminology.

Not vague references to full-and-final settlements buried in lengthy correspondence.

And certainly not language designed to make consumers feel they must act immediately or risk losing everything.

Consumers should never be pressured into making a potentially irreversible legal decision simply because a bank wants to close a complaint.

There is also the question of timing.

Christmas is approaching.

Household finances remain under enormous pressure.

For some people, an offer of £800 or £1,000 could mean paying off an overdue bill, clearing an expensive credit card balance or simply being able to afford Christmas without borrowing money.

Banks know that.

And while there is nothing inherently wrong with offering compensation before Christmas, we must recognise that the timing could influence how people make their decisions.

Someone who urgently needs money today may be far more willing to accept an offer than someone who can comfortably afford to wait another year.

That doesn’t necessarily make the offer unfair, but it does mean the decision deserves careful consideration.

My advice is straightforward - If you receive an early car finance compensation offer, don’t automatically reject it — but don’t automatically accept it either.

First, check exactly which finance agreement the offer relates to.

Second, examine how the lender has calculated your compensation.

Third, understand what accepting a full-and-final settlement means and whether any separate complaints you have made remain unaffected.

Fourth, consider your financial circumstances and whether receiving the money now is more valuable than waiting for an uncertain outcome.

And finally, remember that you are not obliged to accept the offer.

The FCA requires lenders to give consumers at least one month to respond.

Use that time wisely.

There is another important point for motorists who haven’t yet complained.

Don’t assume that because you haven’t received a letter, you’re not entitled to compensation.

Barclays’ early settlement initiative targets certain customers who have already complained.

If you believe your car finance agreement was affected by unfair commission arrangements, you can still complain directly to your lender and you do not need to pay a claims management company to do it.

Indeed, the FCA has warned that claims companies and law firms can charge fees amounting to as much as 36% of compensation, including VAT.

Why surrender a substantial portion of money that may rightfully belong to you when you can make the complaint yourself for free?

This also raises a wider question about how consumers were treated throughout this scandal.

Millions of people entered into finance agreements trusting that the arrangements were fair and that the information they were given was sufficient to make an informed decision.

Yet years later, we are still dealing with the consequences of commission practices that many customers did not understand.

Now those same consumers are being asked to make another financial decision, this time about compensation.

Surely the least they deserve is complete transparency.

I do not believe lenders should be criticised simply for offering early settlements.

In fact, I would encourage other lenders to consider following Barclays’ example, provided their offers are fair and comply with the regulator’s requirements.

But the emphasis must always be on informed consumer choice.

Nobody should feel compelled to accept an offer they do not understand.

Nobody should be misled into believing that a payment is guaranteed to be the most they could ever receive.

And nobody should be left unaware that accepting a settlement could prevent them from pursuing additional compensation for the matters covered.

Ultimately, the right decision will depend on the individual.

For some motorists, taking the money now will be entirely sensible.

For others, particularly those with potentially more complex or higher-value claims, waiting or obtaining independent advice may be the better option.

Finally a message for the financial institutions involved:

If you genuinely want to put this scandal behind you, start by making sure every customer receives a fair offer and a completely honest explanation of their choices.

Because restoring consumer trust requires more than simply writing compensation cheques, it requires treating people fairly from beginning to end.

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Dean Dunham KC presents LBC's Consumer Hour every Sunday from 9pm-10pm.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

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