This is the shocking moment a car ploughed into pedestrians in central London.

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the vehicle hit people in Soho in the small hours of Sunday morning.

A woman in her 30s is in hospital in a critical condition and a man in his 50s suffered life-changing injuries after they were hit by a car in Argyll Street, off Oxford Street, at around 4.30am.

Another woman in her 30s also suffered minor injuries.

A woman, 29, who is reported to be a social media influencer, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder, grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving and drink driving and taken into custody.

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Shocking footage has emerged online showing a car surrounded by pedestrians suddenly shooting forwards. A witness can be heard shouting: “She is going to run her over.”

The car swerves towards a wall, hitting a man who appears to be unlocking an e-bike, and ploughing into a woman, who is left lying unconscious on the ground. The driver then appears to get out of the car to try and confront the victim as she lies seriously injured.

Detective chief inspector Alison Foxwell called for potential witnesses to come forward.

She said: “As our inquiries continue, our thoughts are with those injured and their loved ones.

“While this incident took place in the early hours of the morning, venues in the area were still open, and we believe a number of people will have seen what happened.