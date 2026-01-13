Shocking footage shows car racing through suburban roads at 122mph - before ‘head-on taxi crash’ that killed 3 teens & man
Detectives investigating the tragedy are now understood to be looking into the 29-second clip filmed the night before the crash.
Police investigating a horrific head-on crash that left three teenagers and a man in his 50s dead are looking into video footage shared online of a car travelling at more than 120mph.
Listen to this article
The clip is thought to have been upload to Instagram by one of the three teens that died when their car crashed into a taxi in Bolton in the early hours of Sunday.
It is believed to have been filmed at 3am on Saturday, just under 24 hours before the fatal crash.
Detectives investigating the tragedy are now understood to be looking into the 29-second clip, which was widely shared on social media.
The clip shows a car believed to be a Seat Leon weaving through traffic down a darkened residential street at incredibly high speeds.
At points during the footage the car veers onto the wrong side of the road as it overtakes other vehicles.
Read more: Teenagers and taxi driver killed in head-on crash named
Read more: Police officers and paramedics seriously injured while responding to crash as three arrested
The driver and two passengers in the Seat who died in the crash on Sunday were named by the police as Mohammed Jibrael Mukhtar, 18, Farhan Patel, 18, and Mohammed Danyaal, 19.
The driver of the taxi, who was also killed, was named as Masrob Ali, 54.
Five passengers from both vehicles were injured and remain in hospital.
In the Citroen, a 29-year-old woman suffered potentially life-threatening injuries and a 28-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man suffered serious injuries. A 29-year-old man suffered minor injuries.
An 18-year-old man, who was also a passenger in the Seat, remains in hospital for treatment for minor injuries.
Footage from a nearby property shared online showed a head-on crash, before both cars and debris were sent flying in different directions.
Detective Inspector Andrew Page, of GMP’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “I want to thank first responders from our Bolton district and the road policing unit, alongside colleagues from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service and the North West Ambulance Service, for their hard work since this incident.”
Local councillor Ayyub Patel said the “community is very saddened by the tragic news”, saying the authorities should be left to carry out their investigations.