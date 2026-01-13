Police investigating a horrific head-on crash that left three teenagers and a man in his 50s dead are looking into video footage shared online of a car travelling at more than 120mph.

The clip is thought to have been upload to Instagram by one of the three teens that died when their car crashed into a taxi in Bolton in the early hours of Sunday.

It is believed to have been filmed at 3am on Saturday, just under 24 hours before the fatal crash.

Detectives investigating the tragedy are now understood to be looking into the 29-second clip, which was widely shared on social media.

The clip shows a car believed to be a Seat Leon weaving through traffic down a darkened residential street at incredibly high speeds.

At points during the footage the car veers onto the wrong side of the road as it overtakes other vehicles.

