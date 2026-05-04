German man arrested after car rams into crowd of people in Leipzig
Police confirmed multiple injuries and two deaths have been reported.
A 33-year old German citizen has been arrested after a car rammed into a crowd on a busy street in Leipzig, killing two.
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Local broadcaster MDR reported two deaths and two further casualties who were severely injured, citing Leipzig police.
Germany-based journalist Rob Hyde told LBC that the suspect "ploughed into the crowd" and then "fled initially" for a "short distance" before police took him into custody.
Bystanders spotted a damaged Volkswagen SUV with a person on top of it speeding through a pedestrian zone.
Eyewitnesses reported a stabbing had also taken place, and that there were several bodies reportedly covered with sheets.
City officials have thanked bystanders for trying to help, and described the crash as an isolated incident.
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Eyewitnesses say the person on top of the car was a young girl, who was clinging to the hood.
Several ambulances have been seen on the scene, as well as a crisis intervention team.
Photos emerging from the scene show emergency workers around the SUV, which has a large dent in its front and a smashed windscreen.
Police are reporting the incident took place on Grimmaische Straße, a busy, pedestrianised shopping street in the city centre.
This street connects Augustusplatz, where a shopping centre is located with Leipzig's market square.