A 33-year old German citizen has been arrested after a car rammed into a crowd on a busy street in Leipzig, killing two.

Local broadcaster MDR reported two deaths and two further casualties who were severely injured, citing Leipzig police.

Germany-based journalist Rob Hyde told LBC that the suspect "ploughed into the crowd" and then "fled initially" for a "short distance" before police took him into custody.

Bystanders spotted a damaged Volkswagen SUV with a person on top of it speeding through a pedestrian zone.

Eyewitnesses reported a stabbing had also taken place, and that there were several bodies reportedly covered with sheets.

City officials have thanked bystanders for trying to help, and described the crash as an isolated incident.

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