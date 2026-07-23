Lukas Arsulis was sentenced to four years and six months' imprisonment.

By Ella Bennett

A car thief has been sentenced after crashing a stolen Mercedes while attempting to flee from police.

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Officers were patrolling the roads of Esher in the early hours of April 2 when they spotted a Mercedes GLE travelling along Portsmouth Road. When they signalled for the vehicle to stop, the driver ignored them and accelerated away instead, starting a short-lived pursuit. While going round a bend, the Mercedes left the road, crashed through a hedge and came to a halt in the driveway of a residential property, causing significant damage to both the vehicle and the property. The driver, Lukas Arsulis, 30, abandoned the car and attempted to flee on foot, but officers gave chase and arrested him a short distance away. Read more: Andrew and Tristan Tate expected to face court after Florida arrest Read more: Drill rapper jailed for life for murdering YouTuber at snake video shoot

Lukas Arsulis abandoned the car. Picture: Surrey Police

A search of Arsulis' belongings uncovered a small black Stanley knife, black tape, gloves and a car key. While these items immediately raised officers' suspicions, further enquiries soon revealed an even bigger picture. Checks confirmed the Mercedes GLE, valued at around £90,000, had been stolen just moments before. What initially appeared to be a dangerous driving arrest quickly developed into a wider investigation into vehicle theft. Further enquiries and analysis of evidence linked Arsulis to a number of recent vehicle thefts across Surrey, helping officers establish the full extent of his offending. Following the theft of a Mercedes GLC from an address in Bisley in late March, officers reviewed CCTV footage showing a man carrying a distinctive bag approaching the vehicle before gaining access and driving away. The male shown on the footage bore a strong resemblance to Arsulis. When officers later searched Arsulis' home, they recovered the same bag seen in the CCTV footage, along with further items commonly associated with vehicle theft, including false registration plates, specialist tools and multiple mobile phones. The evidence gathered throughout the investigation—including CCTV, digital evidence and items seized during the search—helped build the case against Arsulis. Appearing at Guildford Crown Court on July 15, Arsulis pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal motor vehicles, dangerous driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, driving without insurance, possession of a bladed article and criminal damage. He was sentenced to four years and six months' imprisonment.