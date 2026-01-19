Car theives are stealing parcel shelves. Picture: John Vasiliou/ Facebook

By Jacob Paul

London residents have reported a surge in crime after thieves began targeting their vehicles in a bid to steal a rather unexpected item.

For years, London's car owners have faced the threat of stolen radios, sat-navs and dashboard cameras, and even entire sound systems from cars. Now, thieves are smashing the windows of parked vehicles in a bid to pilfer parcel shelves. Police forces and community Facebook groups are being flooded with reports of thieves ripping out the shelves from behind the rear window of cars in recent months and weeks. The removable fabric-covered panels in kept car boots are then being resold on platforms including eBay and Gumtree. Criminals have turned to parcel shelves as they are light and simple to detach, experts say. Read more: Hooded thieves caught on camera 'robbing' crashed Toyota Prius on motorway Read more: London’s luxury watch crimewave: How thieves hunt the wealthy in seconds and what you can do to protect yourself

Thieves are targeting leafy north London suburbs. Picture: Facebook

Meanwhile, valuable gadgets targeted by thieves in the past - such as sat-navs - are increasingly built-in to vehicles, making them harder to steal. The stolen shelves go for anywhere from £50 up to £150, but repair companies can charge hundreds of pounds to replace smashed windows and replacing the parcel shelf itself can cost hundreds as well. The Metropolitan Police is urging vehicle owners to keep parcel shelves indoors at night, advising people to park cars in garages or well-lit areas covered by CCTV. “Having personal items stolen from your vehicle is an upsetting experience and we are determined to find and arrest those who break the law. Park your vehicle in a private garage if you can. If you do not have access to one, try to park in a well-lit open space. “Try to use public car parks that are part of the police approved Park Mark safer parking scheme,” the Met wrote on its MetEngage page.