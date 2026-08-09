Thieves steal 70 front badge and radar sensors from cars in four-day crime spree
Thieves stole around 70 front badge and radar sensors from Volkswagen cars in south-east London in a four-day crime spree, police have said.
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Victims said drones were used to pick targets, and that the badges could be stolen in less than five seconds.
According to The Times, the thefts took place between July 15 and 19 from cars on 29 roads in Catford, Forest Hill, Ladywell, Honor Oak, East Dulwich and Lewisham.
The Metropolitan Police confirmed inquiries are under way to address reports of around 70 thefts.
Giorgina Tomlin, from Nunhead in Southwark, told The Times her badge was stolen on July 18, along with four others on her road.
She said her Volkswagen T-Roc was only six weeks old when it was targeted, and that a friend who lived nearby had seen a drone from her garden on July 17.
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Ms Tomlin said: “It was highly organised, they knew exactly where every car was, so they’d obviously scoped it out previously.”
Another victim who spoke to The Times, Graham Dunn, 34, whose Volkswagen Tiguan was targeted on July 18, sent CCTV footage of the theft to the police.
He said: “It was two guys on Lime bikes, it took sub-five seconds, and they’ve done nearly two grand of damage in that time.
“They harvested this area.”
Pc Olly Rutherford, leading the investigation, said: “We are aware of a number of incidents in south-east London over recent weeks in which car badges including the vehicle’s radar sensors have been stolen.
“At this stage, around 70 thefts are believed to have taken place.
“Inquiries remain under way and we would ask anyone else who believes they have been victim of this type of crime to report the details to us.
“Similarly, anyone who has information which has not yet been shared with police is asked to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”
Volkswagen has been contacted for comment.