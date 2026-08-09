Thieves stole around 70 front badge and radar sensors from Volkswagen cars in south-east London in a four-day crime spree, police have said.

Victims said drones were used to pick targets, and that the badges could be stolen in less than five seconds.

According to The Times, the thefts took place between July 15 and 19 from cars on 29 roads in Catford, Forest Hill, Ladywell, Honor Oak, East Dulwich and Lewisham.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed inquiries are under way to address reports of around 70 thefts.

Giorgina Tomlin, from Nunhead in Southwark, told The Times her badge was stolen on July 18, along with four others on her road.

She said her Volkswagen T-Roc was only six weeks old when it was targeted, and that a friend who lived nearby had seen a drone from her garden on July 17.

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