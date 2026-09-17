Fleetwood Town will host Arsenal in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup after the League 2 side defeated Sheffield United in their latest upset.

The fourth-tier team will take on the Premier League champions at their, fittingly named, Highbury Stadium after their 1-0 win on Wednesday, courtesy of a Rhys Norrington-Davies own goal.

Arsenal dispatched Ipswich 2-4 at Portman Road on Tuesday night, thanks to two goals from teenager Max Dowman as they seek their first League Cup since 1993 - when none of their current squad were alive.

Also on Wednesday, Manchester United squandered a two-goal advantage to lose 2-3 at home to Brighton.

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