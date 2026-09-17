Fleetwood to host Arsenal in fourth-round of Carabao Cup as fairytale run continues
Manchester United crash out again after capitulation against Brighton
Fleetwood Town will host Arsenal in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup after the League 2 side defeated Sheffield United in their latest upset.
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The fourth-tier team will take on the Premier League champions at their, fittingly named, Highbury Stadium after their 1-0 win on Wednesday, courtesy of a Rhys Norrington-Davies own goal.
Arsenal dispatched Ipswich 2-4 at Portman Road on Tuesday night, thanks to two goals from teenager Max Dowman as they seek their first League Cup since 1993 - when none of their current squad were alive.
Also on Wednesday, Manchester United squandered a two-goal advantage to lose 2-3 at home to Brighton.
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It was the second Carabao Cup embarrassment in two years for the Red Devils, who lost at the same stage last year to Grimsby Town.
Boos rang out around Old Trafford after the game and left Michael Carrick facing difficult questions. It was the first time since 1978 that Man U had lost at home after going two goals ahead.
Brighton's prize for winning is a fourth-round game against either Manchester City or Norwich.
The heavyweight tie among the bunch is a clash between Premier League giants Liverpool and Chelsea.