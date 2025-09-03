Cardi B spoke to reporters outside court on Tuesday. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Cardi B has been cleared of assaulting her former security guard following a civil trial in California.

Security guard Emani Ellis was suing the rapper for almost £18m. Ms Ellis alleged she needed surgery after the 32-year-old cut her cheek with a three-inch fingernail and spat on her. She claimed the altercation outside a medical facility in 2018 left her feeling 'traumatised'. The hip-hop star, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, called it a "frivolous lawsuit". Speaking to reporters following the ruling, Cardi B said: "I work all day and I work hard for my money, for my kids, for the people that I take care of. "So don't you ever think that you're going to sue me, and I'm just going to settle." Read More: Green Mile and Dances With Wolves actor Graham Greene dies aged 73 Read also: Hollywood star Rupert Everett ‘doing pretty well’ pulling pints to help save local pub

Cardi B is seen at court in Alhambra, California. Picture: Getty

The Grammy-winning artist said the guard followed her out of the facility while filming her on their phone, and wouldn't give her space or privacy. Cardi B was pregnant at the time of the altercation, which wasn't public knowledge. She told the court she was worried the guard would reveal her pregnancy after hearing the guard tell someone on the phone about it. The rapper testified that Ms Ellis then recorded her on their phone, and refused to "back up" before a "verbal altercation" unfolded. The doctor, Tierra Malcolm, testified that she tried to break up the fight. Ms Malcolm confirmed that Ms Ellis was the aggressor, and the guard was swinging her arms at Cardi B in an attempt to hit her.

