Cardiff men accused of trafficking teens to Thailand as drug couriers, court told
The men are accused of using two teenage boys as drug couriers after the youths were allegedly caught carrying 64kg of cannabis
Three men are accused of trafficking teenagers to Thailand as part of an international drug ring, a court has heard.
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Levi Coomansingh, 20, Patrick O’Driscoll, 30, and Gareth Press, 42, appeared at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with drug offences and conspiring to arrange the travel of another with a view to exploitation.
The court heard the men are accused of using two teenage boys as drug couriers after the youths were allegedly caught carrying 64kg of cannabis “concealed within their suitcases” while trying to travel back to the UK.
It comes after two 17-year-olds from Cardiff were arrested in Thailand in June and remain in custody, South Wales Police said.
Nicholas Evans, prosecuting, said the investigation into an “organised criminal network” operating between the UK and Thailand culminated in the arrests of the men earlier this week.
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Coomansingh, of Butetown, Cardiff, has been charged with conspiring to fraudulently evade a prohibition on the importation of a class B drug and four counts of conspiring to arrange the travel of another with a view to exploitation.
O’Driscoll, of Caerau, Cardiff, has been charged with conspiring to fraudulently evade a prohibition on the importation of a class B drug, four counts of conspiring to arrange the travel of another with a view to exploitation, and possession of a firearm.
Press, of Ely, Cardiff, has been charged with conspiring to fraudulently evade a prohibition on the importation of a class B drug and two counts of conspiring to arrange the travel of another with a view to exploitation.
The three men appeared in the dock together and were not asked to enter pleas.
Magistrate Peter Welsh said: “These matters have to go to Cardiff Crown Court. Your next appearance will be on September 4th.
“You will be remanded in custody.”
Ffion Bowes-Cavanagh Hooley, 24, of Caerau, Cardiff, also appeared in court on Friday charged with conspiring to fraudulently evade a prohibition on the importation of a class B drug and concealing criminal property.
She was released on conditional bail to appear at Cardiff Crown Court on the same date.
In June, South Wales Police was made aware that two 17-year-olds from Cardiff had been arrested in Thailand.
The force subsequently launched an investigation into the circumstances which led to the children travelling to the country.
A spokesman for South Wales Police said: “The children remain in custody in Thailand where they are being supported by their families and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.
“The families have been updated regarding the arrests and charges.
“We understand this continues to be a concerning time for them and the wider community.”
A 23-year-old man from Keighley, West Yorkshire, was also arrested on suspicion of improper importation of controlled drugs and is on police bail.