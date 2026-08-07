The men are accused of using two teenage boys as drug couriers after the youths were allegedly caught carrying 64kg of cannabis

Thai authorities have tightened security against narcotics, patrols are taking place at international airports following the arrest of a Thai cabin crew member for drug smuggling in Australia, on June 29,2026. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Three men are accused of trafficking teenagers to Thailand as part of an international drug ring, a court has heard.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Levi Coomansingh, 20, Patrick O’Driscoll, 30, and Gareth Press, 42, appeared at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with drug offences and conspiring to arrange the travel of another with a view to exploitation. The court heard the men are accused of using two teenage boys as drug couriers after the youths were allegedly caught carrying 64kg of cannabis “concealed within their suitcases” while trying to travel back to the UK. It comes after two 17-year-olds from Cardiff were arrested in Thailand in June and remain in custody, South Wales Police said. Nicholas Evans, prosecuting, said the investigation into an “organised criminal network” operating between the UK and Thailand culminated in the arrests of the men earlier this week. Read more: Boy, 14, shoots grandparents before killing at least six teachers and students in gun rampage at Bangkok school Read more: British couple in Australia face 15 years in jail after drugs haul worth £5.7 million found in hire car boot

Two 17-year-olds from Cardiff were arrested in Thailand in June and remain in custody, South Wales Police said. Picture: Getty

Coomansingh, of Butetown, Cardiff, has been charged with conspiring to fraudulently evade a prohibition on the importation of a class B drug and four counts of conspiring to arrange the travel of another with a view to exploitation. O’Driscoll, of Caerau, Cardiff, has been charged with conspiring to fraudulently evade a prohibition on the importation of a class B drug, four counts of conspiring to arrange the travel of another with a view to exploitation, and possession of a firearm. Press, of Ely, Cardiff, has been charged with conspiring to fraudulently evade a prohibition on the importation of a class B drug and two counts of conspiring to arrange the travel of another with a view to exploitation. The three men appeared in the dock together and were not asked to enter pleas. Magistrate Peter Welsh said: “These matters have to go to Cardiff Crown Court. Your next appearance will be on September 4th. “You will be remanded in custody.”

The three defendants appeared at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with drug offences and conspiring to arrange the travel of another with a view to exploitation. Picture: Alamy