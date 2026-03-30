The long-running dispute saw a court rule in favour of Nantes

Emiliano Sala died in 2019. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Cardiff City's compensation claim of over £100million against French side Nantes after the death of Emiliano Sala in a plane crash has been dismissed by a court.

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The 28-year-old died in January 2019 alongside pilot David Ibbotson, 59, when the light aircraft they were travelling in from France crashed into the English Channel, two days after Cardiff had announced the signing of the Argentine forward from Nantes. The Welsh club had previously sought damages of more than £100 million from the French outfit in a negligence claim, covering the Argentinian striker’s £15 million transfer fee and losses of other potential earnings. But the Tribunal de Commerce de Nantes ruled on Monday that Nantes were not liable for negligence over Sala’s death. Read more: 75% of Premier League fans are against VAR, new FSA study reveals Read more: Roberto De Zerbi among favourites to take Spurs job as club looks to avoid the drop

Tributes to Emiliano Sala laid outside Cardiff city stadium in February 2019. Picture: Alamy

Cardiff have been ordered to pay Nantes 300,000 euros in damages, and an additional 180,000 euros – coming to a total sum of 480,000 euros (£416,594). They had claimed Nantes was responsible because the flight had been organised by football agent William “Willie” McKay, who was enlisted by the French club. A statement issued by Cardiff FC on Monday read: "We deeply regret that the court did not recognise FC Nantes’ liability in this tragedy. "We initiated these proceedings so that the full truth of this case could come to light, in respect of Emiliano Sala’s memory. "How is it possible that, in the end, FC Nantes — which never contributed to the support fund we launched in memory of Emiliano — paid more money to Willie McKay (1.5 million euros) than to the Sala family?

A giant canvas showing Sala is pictured in La Beaujoire stadium prior to the match between Nantes against Bordeaux in Nantes on the first anniversary of his death. Picture: Alamy

"More than ever, there is an urgent need to strengthen safety and ethical standards in the management and protection of players, so that such a tragedy can never happen again. "The world of football must take a hard look at itself." Speaking to reporters outside of court following the decision, Jerome Marsaudon, representing FC Nantes, said: "We are very pleased with the tribunal’s decision, which attests to what we’ve been maintaining for years.

The court ruled Nantes were not at fault in relation to the flight and that Cardiff did not suffer reputational damages. Picture: Alamy