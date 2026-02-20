Thisara Weragalage has been jailed. Picture: South Wales Police

By Alex Storey

A jealous husband who stabbed his wife over 20 times after she separated with him and started dating a new partner has been jailed.

Thisara Weragalage "could not accept" his partner Nirodha Niwunhella "no longer wanted to be" with him and inflicted at least 20 stab wounds on her in Riverside, Cardiff. Weragalage, 38, then fled the scene in a Ford Focus while emergency services were called to the property. Despite the best efforts of medics, Ms Niwunhella, who was described as "happy and playful," died at the scene. Police received a call around an hour later of someone matching the description of Weragalage and officers discovered blood in the car of the vehicle. Read more: Man charged after body of elderly woman found in freezer Read more: Two men arrested on suspicion of murder after woman dies in Chelsea

Nirodha Kalpani Niwunhella died at the scene following the attack in Cardiff. Picture: Handout

Cardiff Crown Court heard Ms Niwunhella had told her husband she had intended to move on with a man she had met at work after suffering problems in their marriage. Weragalage committed the frenzied attack on August 21 last year after laying in wait for his victim to return home from work. On Friday, he was jailed for life with a minimum of 23 years after pleading guilty to murder. He had also admitted having an article with a blade or point. Judge Daniel Williams told the defendant: "You could not accept that your marriage was at an end. You could not accept Nirodha making her own choices to live a life without you. "Nirodha’s relationship with [her new partner] became your sole and obsessive focus." The court heard the defendant stalked out the car park outside the man's home for a number of days to monitor her movements. Prosecutor Michael Jones KC said: "Nirodha’s murder was not a chance encounter between her and the defendant. "Rather, the defendant had been planning his fatal attack on Nirodha driven by the fact that she had clearly moved on from their relationship and his behaviour towards her." The court heard Weragalage and Ms Niwunhella had married in Sri Lanka in 2017 and moved to the UK in 2022. Ms Niwunhella found a job at the Springbank Care Home in Barry, where she met and developed a friendship with her colleague James Stephenson. As they grew closer, she confided in Mr Stephenson that she was having issues in her marriage, telling him her husband was physically abusive and they were having "sexual issues." Weragalage became increasingly jealous after he discovered messages between Ms Niwunhella and Mr Stephenson on her phone, and began "spying" on her and trying to control who she socialised with, the court heard.

Cardiff Crown Court. Picture: Alamy