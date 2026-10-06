Father-of-four and former rugby player Alexander Wood, 43, and Alison Tilsley, 63, died when the wheelyboat they were in overturned at the Roadford Lake Activity Centre in Devon in June 2022.

Alison Tilsley, 63, and former rugby player Alexander Wood, 43. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

By Issy Clarke

A care home and an environmental charity have been charged with two counts of corporate manslaughter following the deaths of two wheelchair users who were killed when the boat they were on capsized.

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Father-of-four and former rugby player Alexander Wood, 43, and Alison Tilsley, 63, died when the wheelyboat they were in overturned at the Roadford Lake Activity Centre in Devon in June 2022. A woman in her 50s was also seriously injured. Devon and Cornwall Police said Burdon Grange Care Home and South West Lakes Trust, based in Bude, Cornwall, have now been charged by postal requisition with corporate manslaughter. The care home has also been charged with an offence under section two of the Health and Safety at Work Act, relating to an alleged failure to ensure the health, safety and welfare of its employees.

South West Lakes Trust also faces a charge under section three of the Health and Safety at Work Act, relating to an alleged failure to ensure that persons not in its employment were not exposed to risks to their health or safety. A police spokesman said the case would be heard before Bristol Magistrates’ Court on November 11. “The charges follow a lengthy and complex investigation led by Devon and Cornwall Police alongside the Health and Safety Executive and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch,” he added. The Crown Prosecution Service stated it decided to prosecute the care home and trust over the deaths, as well as the health and safety offences. Malcolm McHaffie, of the special crime division, said: “This follows the capsize of a boat on June 8 2022 on Roadford Lake Reservoir with six people on board and the deaths of 63-year-old Alison Tilsley and 43-year-old Alex Wood.

Devon and Cornwall Police said Burdon Grange Care Home and South West Lakes Trust, based in Bude, Cornwall, have now been charged by postal requisition with corporate manslaughter. Picture: Alamy