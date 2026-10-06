Care home and lake charity charged with corporate manslaughter after deaths of two wheelchair users
Father-of-four and former rugby player Alexander Wood, 43, and Alison Tilsley, 63, died when the wheelyboat they were in overturned at the Roadford Lake Activity Centre in Devon in June 2022.
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A care home and an environmental charity have been charged with two counts of corporate manslaughter following the deaths of two wheelchair users who were killed when the boat they were on capsized.
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Father-of-four and former rugby player Alexander Wood, 43, and Alison Tilsley, 63, died when the wheelyboat they were in overturned at the Roadford Lake Activity Centre in Devon in June 2022.
A woman in her 50s was also seriously injured.
Devon and Cornwall Police said Burdon Grange Care Home and South West Lakes Trust, based in Bude, Cornwall, have now been charged by postal requisition with corporate manslaughter.
The care home has also been charged with an offence under section two of the Health and Safety at Work Act, relating to an alleged failure to ensure the health, safety and welfare of its employees.
South West Lakes Trust also faces a charge under section three of the Health and Safety at Work Act, relating to an alleged failure to ensure that persons not in its employment were not exposed to risks to their health or safety.
A police spokesman said the case would be heard before Bristol Magistrates’ Court on November 11.
“The charges follow a lengthy and complex investigation led by Devon and Cornwall Police alongside the Health and Safety Executive and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch,” he added.
The Crown Prosecution Service stated it decided to prosecute the care home and trust over the deaths, as well as the health and safety offences.
Malcolm McHaffie, of the special crime division, said: “This follows the capsize of a boat on June 8 2022 on Roadford Lake Reservoir with six people on board and the deaths of 63-year-old Alison Tilsley and 43-year-old Alex Wood.
Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring this case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.
“We have worked carefully with Devon and Cornwall Police as they carried out their investigation.
“Our thoughts remain with the families of Alison Tilsley and Alex Wood at this time.”
A spokeswoman for Burdon Grange Care Home Limited described the incident in which two residents died as “tragic”.
“Our thoughts remain with the families of the two residents who died and with everyone affected by the tragedy,” she said.
“We remain committed to providing safe, compassionate and high-quality care for our residents and to supporting their families and our team.”
She added that, as legal proceedings were active, it would not be appropriate for the company to comment further at this time.