Effort to prevent 'catastrophic consequences' of care leavers falling into homelessness launched by Government
The Government will lay out guidance on how local authorities deal with young people leaving care with no safety net
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
Efforts to reduce the proportion of young care leavers in England who are at risk of or end up homeless will ensure this group “don’t face a cliff edge just when they need support most”, the Government has vowed.
Listen to this article
There are more than 6,000 households with a care leaver aged 18-24 owed homelessness support by councils in Britain, according to official data.
The Government estimates 2% of care leavers in this age group are owed help from local authorities for homelessness each quarter, and is now pledging to halve that proportion by the end of this Parliament in 2029/30.
The target will be measured against 2025 figures, which showed 6,360 households were owed a homelessness duty with a care leaver support need in the 12 months to March that year.
Some 1,750 households with a care leaver present were owed homelessness help from their local authority between July–September 2025.
Read More: Ending homelessness is more than putting a roof over someone's head, charity leader warns Burnham
Read More: Government money 'not be enough' to get rough sleepers off streets - as Burnham pledges an additional £102 million to tackling homelessness
Difficulties faced by care leavers were highlighted in a report published in August which found young adults who left care had a death rate around four times higher than the general population – having often been left alone “with no safety net and with catastrophic consequences”.
On turning 18 years old, people leaving care in England often lose “significant levers of support”, the Government-commissioned report concluded as it warned the so-called “care cliff” must be addressed.
There were 112 deaths notified of care leavers aged 18 to 24 in 2025, which the review said equated to an estimated death rate of approximately 130 deaths per 100,000 care leavers.
At the end of September new duties came into force requiring councils to publish how they will support care leavers into independent living, and changes were introduced meaning a young person who has left care can no longer be found intentionally homeless.
The Centrepoint charity previously said its analysis showed the number of care leavers aged 18–20 assessed as facing homelessness in England increased by 37% over five years, from 3,370 in 2019/20 to 4,610 in 2024/25.
The Government’s plan, published jointly by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government and Department for Education, will also involve extra help for areas of the country at highest risk of care leaver homelessness, including youth homelessness advisers monitoring cases where a young person needs help after leaving care.
Children’s Minister Josh MacAlister said: “Supporting young people who have been in care is a vital part of our national mission to end rough sleeping.
“Too many care leavers step into adulthood without a strong support network around them, and homelessness can be one of the tragic consequences.
“We’re changing children’s social care from top to bottom, making enduring relationships the focus of the system and expanding support for care leavers to help ensure they have a place to call home.”
Homelessness minister Florence Eshalomi, said: “Our commitment to tackling homelessness is about so much more than offering a bed to sleep in, or a roof over someone’s head: it’s about preventing people from ever reaching that point in the first place.
“That’s why we’re launching this plan to make sure young people leaving care don’t face a cliff edge just when they need support most.
“These measures will give care leavers the support and opportunities they need as they move out of care and start their adult lives.”
Centrepoint chief executive Seyi Obakin welcomed the plan, saying: “These young people often leave care without the safety net of a family or supportive network around them and need help to transition into adulthood.
“Roughly 48% of the young people we support have been in care. They often have no choice but to deal with the challenges and responsibilities of living independently at a young age, so the launch of this new action plan will help focus efforts and provide an important opportunity to strengthen the support available to them.
“We stand ready to play our part and work collectively with Government and our partners to make sure it’s implemented. For us, this means ensuring young people have access to safe, stable and genuinely affordable housing, alongside the financial, practical and emotional support they need to sustain a home and build an independent life.
“Every young person deserves the solid foundations of a home from which to thrive and build a future.”
Louise Mumcular, policy officer at Coram also welcomed the plan, saying: “For too long, care experienced young people have faced disproportionately high risks of homelessness, often at a time when they are navigating the challenges of adulthood without the support networks many of their peers rely on.”
But she warned: “Ambitious national targets will only be achieved if they are backed by sufficient investment, consistent implementation across local areas, access to suitable and affordable housing, and meaningful support that helps young people sustain tenancies and thrive.”