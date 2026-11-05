The Government will lay out guidance on how local authorities deal with young people leaving care with no safety net

Efforts to reduce the proportion of young care leavers in England who are at risk of or end up homeless will ensure this group “don’t face a cliff edge just when they need support most”, the Government has vowed. Picture: Guy Corbishley/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Efforts to reduce the proportion of young care leavers in England who are at risk of or end up homeless will ensure this group “don’t face a cliff edge just when they need support most”, the Government has vowed.

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There are more than 6,000 households with a care leaver aged 18-24 owed homelessness support by councils in Britain, according to official data. The Government estimates 2% of care leavers in this age group are owed help from local authorities for homelessness each quarter, and is now pledging to halve that proportion by the end of this Parliament in 2029/30. The target will be measured against 2025 figures, which showed 6,360 households were owed a homelessness duty with a care leaver support need in the 12 months to March that year. Some 1,750 households with a care leaver present were owed homelessness help from their local authority between July–September 2025. Read More: Ending homelessness is more than putting a roof over someone's head, charity leader warns Burnham Read More: Government money 'not be enough' to get rough sleepers off streets - as Burnham pledges an additional £102 million to tackling homelessness

The plans come as part of Prime Minister Andy Burnham's focus on ending homelessness in Britain. Picture: KIN CHEUNG/Getty

Difficulties faced by care leavers were highlighted in a report published in August which found young adults who left care had a death rate around four times higher than the general population – having often been left alone “with no safety net and with catastrophic consequences”. On turning 18 years old, people leaving care in England often lose “significant levers of support”, the Government-commissioned report concluded as it warned the so-called “care cliff” must be addressed. There were 112 deaths notified of care leavers aged 18 to 24 in 2025, which the review said equated to an estimated death rate of approximately 130 deaths per 100,000 care leavers. At the end of September new duties came into force requiring councils to publish how they will support care leavers into independent living, and changes were introduced meaning a young person who has left care can no longer be found intentionally homeless. The Centrepoint charity previously said its analysis showed the number of care leavers aged 18–20 assessed as facing homelessness in England increased by 37% over five years, from 3,370 in 2019/20 to 4,610 in 2024/25. The Government’s plan, published jointly by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government and Department for Education, will also involve extra help for areas of the country at highest risk of care leaver homelessness, including youth homelessness advisers monitoring cases where a young person needs help after leaving care.