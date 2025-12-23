Wes Streeting said the change is being made in recognition of the difficulties young people face if they have grown up in foster care or a children’s home.

Care leavers to get free prescriptions and dental care until they are 25. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

People who have grown up in care will be able to get free medicine and dental services until their 25th birthday under new measures announced by the Government.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A new pilot scheme will also aim to boost access to mental health support for children in care, while GPs will be alerted to patients who are in care in a bid to keep youngsters safe. Health Secretary Wes Streeting said the change is being made in recognition of the difficulties young people face if they have grown up in foster care or a children’s home. Statistics show that those in care are at higher risk of mental illnesses, and are more likely to be homeless or unemployed in their lifetime. More than a quarter of care leavers are not taught how to get help with their health, including registering with a GP or dentist. Read more: Shortage of epidural kits expected to last until March 2026 Read more: Doctors return to work as hospitals working to recover from strike disruption

More than a quarter of care leavers are not taught how to get help with their health, including registering with a GP or dentist. Picture: PA

Free prescriptions, as well as free dental and eye care, could benefit tens of thousands of young people, the Department for Health and Social Care said. Meanwhile, GPs will be alerted if young patients are in care. New regulations will allow information to be shared swiftly across services if medics raise concerns at routine appointments. A three-year pilot scheme will also trial ways to ensure children in care have access to mental health support sooner. The changes go alongside the offer of guaranteed interviews for NHS roles for those who have been in care, which was announced last year. There are about 53,230 care leavers aged between 17 and 21 in 2025. Another 44,430 are aged between 22 and 25, according to the DHSC.