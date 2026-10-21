Tributes have poured in for a “loving” care worker who died as she despertaly tried to drive to hospital after allegedly being stabbed in a residential village.

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Eleanor was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Paramedics and police responding to the crash quickly realised Eleanor had "puncture wounds" unrelated to the crash.

The mother-of-two collapsed at the wheel and crashed into a wall after managing to drive a short distance while bleeding out.

Eleanor Barnfield, 47, was severely injured when she got into her car after she was attacked in Bridgend, South Wales, on Monday.

Paying tribute on Wednesday, her family said: “Mum was the kindest, most loving bravest person in the world.

“She meant everything to us and will be forever loved and missed deeply by her devoted family and friends. She was our rock.”

Jo Oak, chief executive of the Valleys to Coast housing association, said the organisation was "devastated by the tragic death of our colleague".

She added: "Eleanor was a much-valued member of the Valleys to Coast team, and her loss has been deeply felt by everyone who knew and worked alongside her.

"She made an important contribution to our organisation and to the communities we serve, and she will be remembered with great warmth and affection by her colleagues.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Eleanor's family and friends at this unimaginably difficult time."

Eleanor’s death has reportedly left residents “shaken”. A "significant" police operation saw armed officers cordon off the Ger-y-Nant retirement village complex as residents were evacuated.

The alleged attacker, a 61-year-old man, was found barricaded in a room at an apartment block with 13 social housing flats for people over the age of 60.

Witnesses said officers wearing stab-proof vests forced their way through an open window and overpowered the suspect.

He was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Ch Supt Jason Rees said: "Our thoughts remain firmly with Eleanor's family. I want to assure the community that teams of detectives and specialist staff are investigating.

"We appreciate the patience and support of residents, especially those displaced following the incident. Local communities may notice an increased police presence as our investigation continues."

A South Wales Police spokesperson said: “We were called at around 12:43pm on Monday October 19 following a report of a road traffic collision, where a car had collided with a wall

.“Upon attendance, officers identified that the driver had sustained injuries unrelated to the collision.

“Despite medical attention, the driver, a 47-year-old woman has died at hospital.”