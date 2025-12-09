Mr Davies died after Barnard mistakenly gave him medication prescribed for another resident

Care home worker Jane Barnard. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

A care home worker who gave the wrong medication to a resident who later died has been acquitted of manslaughter, police said.

Jane Barnard, 66, denied killing Derek Davies, 75, who lived at the care home where she was employed, Wheatridge Court in Abbeydale, Gloucester, and died on September 8 2021. Mr Davies died after Barnard mistakenly gave him medication prescribed for another resident, Jason Dodsworth, including 90mg of slow-release morphine. Barnard previously pleaded guilty to one count of wilful neglect of Mr Davies, contrary to the Criminal Justice and Courts Act 2015. Gloucestershire Police said she would be sentenced for this offence on January 19.

Derek Davies, who died aged 75, after he was mistakenly given medication prescribed for another patient. Picture: PA

In a statement issued by the force following the verdict, Mr Davies' family said: "The last four years since our dad's death have been extremely upsetting for our family, both because we have missed him terribly and because we have had to live without knowing what caused his death and how it occurred. "We have been kept in the dark, and the uncertainty and lack of knowledge surrounding the facts of his death have left us in a permanent state of torment, wondering what happened and how much he might have suffered. "This has affected the way we remember dad and his life, as well as our ability to grieve, which has all been clouded by the criminal investigation. "Going through this has been traumatic for everyone involved - our dad and family, as well as the defendant and her family - there are no winners here. "We don't know how much more time we would have had with our dad but these events robbed us of that precious time and he is greatly missed. "We are thankful for the hard work and effort that has been put into this by the police and Crown Prosecution Service, and we hope with the closure of this trial and with key questions answered, that we can start to process what happened and to remember dad for the person he was." During the trial, jurors heard how Barnard wrongly gave Mr Davies 90g of slow-release morphine, which was prescribed for Mr Dodsworth. After realising her mistake, Barnard failed to report it and lied to colleagues and medical professional to conceal what she had done, even after Mr Davies fell ill and was taken to hospital, the court heard.

