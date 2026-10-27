Chancellor John Healey is expected to end the Carer's Allowance cliff edge which has penalised unpaid carers for going over their earnings limit, even by as little as a few pence per week

By Alice Padgett

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds has said Carer’s Allowance will be replaced by a “fairer” tapered system — but admitted the reform will not be fully operational until 2030.

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The sudden end in support for breaching the limit will be replaced by a taper. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Ministers made the announcement as they set out a series of “everyday fixes” to help people with the cost-of-living crisis, which are expected to feature in Wednesday’s Budget. “It’s going to be a fairer system and it will taper like other benefits, so you’re not in the position where actually sometimes you weren’t even planning to go over the amount and you lose the whole thing,” he said. “And that’s a real sense of grievance, understandably, that comes from that.” Mr Reynolds said the change would take time to introduce and was expected to be fully operational by 2030. “It will take some time to come in,” he said. “I believe it will be fully operational by 2030. I know people will want that to be sooner, but that is how that benefit is paid.”

Prime Minister Andy Burnham, right, and Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey meeting before the budget. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy