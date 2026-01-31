Calls to reform 'unfit for purpose' Carers Allowance as £100bn in unpaid care work done every year
More than 4 million adult children are caring for ageing parents, doing £100bn in unpaid work for their relatives, new figures have revealed.
The large swathe of Brits often juggle the unpaid labour of care with jobs and other family responsibilities.
In a new survey, four in five (79 per cent) of adult children caring for parents say their mental health has worsened since they took on the responsibilities.
Now, a social organisation is calling for reforms to the Caring Allowance to help alleviate the strain placed upon selfless family members, dubbed 'Carents'.
Their research shows that more than half of those caring for a parent have used personal savings to cover costs, with 45 per cent worried about being able to pay their bills.
Dr Jackie Gray, the founder of Carents and a retired NHS GP said: “Becoming a carent can be one of the most challenging chapters of adult life – physically, mentally and financially. We know that there are around four million carents in the UK, and most of them don’t identify as carers. They just get on with it, quietly, and often with no support.
"Our research found that more than half of carents have used their personal savings to cover costs relating to care and 45 per cent are worried about paying their bills. Despite this pressure, many do not claim the financial support they are entitled to, and those who do often find it falls short.
"Carer’s Allowance is not currently fit for purpose, especially when considering carents provide an estimated £100bn of unpaid care annually, an average of £25k per household.
"Even smaller policy changes such as raising the income cap for Carer’s Allowance after State Pension age and increasing paid leave for carents in work would have a big impact on those struggling to care for elderly parents.”
The research also shows seven in 10 (70 per cent) have lost contact with friends or social circles since becoming a carent, and the same amount (70 per cent) say they feel lonely because of their caring responsibilities.
Dr Gray added: “Loneliness is a growing public health problem which is as dangerous as smoking or obesity”.
“70 per cent of our community reported feelings of loneliness due to their carenting responsibilities.
"No one talks about carenting or its challenges, and this compounds the feelings of isolation so many carents experience. By reducing this stigma, we can help to improve wellbeing and even save lives.”
“Many carents struggle to find the support and information they need, feeling pushed from pillar to post with no clear guidance. But it doesn’t have to be this way."
Social organisation Carents provides support for those with responsibilities taking care of loved ones.