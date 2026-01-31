More than 4 million adult children are caring for ageing parents, doing £100bn in unpaid work for their relatives, new figures have revealed.

The large swathe of Brits often juggle the unpaid labour of care with jobs and other family responsibilities.

In a new survey, four in five (79 per cent) of adult children caring for parents say their mental health has worsened since they took on the responsibilities.

Now, a social organisation is calling for reforms to the Caring Allowance to help alleviate the strain placed upon selfless family members, dubbed 'Carents'.

Their research shows that more than half of those caring for a parent have used personal savings to cover costs, with 45 per cent worried about being able to pay their bills.

Dr Jackie Gray, the founder of Carents and a retired NHS GP said: “Becoming a carent can be one of the most challenging chapters of adult life – physically, mentally and financially. We know that there are around four million carents in the UK, and most of them don’t identify as carers. They just get on with it, quietly, and often with no support.

"Our research found that more than half of carents have used their personal savings to cover costs relating to care and 45 per cent are worried about paying their bills. Despite this pressure, many do not claim the financial support they are entitled to, and those who do often find it falls short.