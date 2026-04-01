Oscar-nominated actress Carey Mulligan has said whoever takes over from Daniel Craig as the next James Bond “has big shoes to fill”, as she was made a CBE at Windsor Castle.

The Promising Young Woman star is due to appear later this year in the Netflix adaptation of The Chronicles of Narnia, alongside Craig and Meryl Streep.

The 40-year-old, who attended the ceremony with her husband, musician Marcus Mumford, said working on the adaptation of CS Lewis’s series of novels had been a “dream job”.

She was speaking as she was made a Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire by the King for her services to drama.

Asked who would be best to take over as 007, she added: “Oh, my gosh, that’s so hard. Really hard, isn’t it?"

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