The US Federal Aviation Authority confirmed that UPS Flight 2976 crashed at around 5.15pm local time (10.15pm GMT).

A cargo plane has crashed near an airport in the US with three crew aboard as emergency services tackling a huge fire. Picture: X

By Chay Quinn

A cargo plane has crashed near an airport in the US with three crew aboard as emergency services tackling a huge fire.

A huge plume of smoke has been seen in the air near the Louisville international airport in Kentucky with multiple agencies responding to the crash. Local police say that injuries have been reported - but did not confirm their severity or the number of people hurt. The plane, a UPS McDonnell Douglas MD-11 aircraft, crashed shortly after takeoff at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport and was bound for Honolulu in Hawaii. The US Federal Aviation Authority confirmed that UPS Flight 2976 crashed at around 5.15pm local time (10.15pm GMT). UPS have confirmed the number of crew aboard the flight - but did not confirm any injuries or fatalities. Footage from the crash posted on social media showed a huge fireball in the immediate aftermath of the crash.

UPS Cargo Plane Crashes In Louisville. Picture: Getty

Video of what’s reported to be a UPS cargo plane crashing near Muhammad Ali airport in Louisville, Kentucky about an half hour ago pic.twitter.com/jo14QiWHum — Kristi Yamaguccimane (@TheWapplehouse) November 4, 2025

The airport has confirmed that all flights have been temporarily halted. In a post on X, airport authorities said: "At this time, all arriving and departing flights at SDF are temporarily suspended and the airfield is closed. "Passengers should closely monitor their flight status via their airline’s website or mobile app. All additional updates will be shared to this official account as available." Kentucky's Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the crash on social media, writing: "Kentucky, we are aware of a reported plane crash near Louisville International Airport. "First responders are onsite, and we will share more information as available. Please pray for the pilots, crew and everyone affected. We will share more soon." Louisville's mayor Craig Greenberg confirmed the fire was still burning at around 7pm local time (12am GMT) due to the nearly 280,000 gallons of aviation fuel on board the aircraft. He wrote on X: "Rachel and I are praying for victims of the UPS plane that crashed during takeoff at 5:15 p.m. We have every emergency agency responding to the scene. "There are multiple injuries and the fire is still burning. There are many road closures in the area – please avoid the scene. "The plane was carrying 280,000 gallons of fuel. We’ll have a briefing soon with Governor Beshear. We’ll provide more details as they are available".

Kentucky, we are aware of a reported plane crash near Louisville International Airport. First responders are onsite, and we will share more information as available. Please pray for the pilots, crew and everyone affected. We will share more soon. — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) November 4, 2025