A cargo aircraft skidded off a Hong Kong runway into the sea when landing early on Monday, killing two people.

Emirates flight EK9788 was landing at Hong Kong International Airport after arriving from Dubai at about 3.50am local time (19:50 GMT).

The plane veered off the runway and crashed with an airport patrol vehicle, before it skidded into the sea.

Four crew members on the plane were rescued and taken to hospital, but the two people inside the vehicle died.

Divers managed to locate the bodies of the ground staff killed, who are said to be aged 30 and 41 and had seven and 12 years' experience respectively.

