The Strait acts as a vital shipping route for the global oil trade and worries have grown about soaring petrol prices

The Strait of Hormuz, where cargo ships were hit . Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Three cargo ships have been struck in the Strait of Hormuz, British security forces have confirmed.

The attacks took place on Wednesday morning which caused one of the vessels to burst into flames and its crew to evacuate. A second ship, a bulk ‌carrier, was hit by a projectile 50 ‌miles ⁠north-west of Dubai. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said that its crew was safe. A third freighter was also reportedly damaged near Dubai. It is not immediately clear who launched the projectiles but Iran previously claimed control of the shipping lane which is a crucial route for global oil shipments. Read more: Trump threatens Iran with 'death, fire and fury' if they stop the flow of oil in the Strait of Hormuz Read more: Iranian football squad member 'changes mind' on Australia asylum claim as six remain

The world's oil markets have been warned to expect "catastrophic consequences" if the conflict continues. Amin Nasser, the CEO of Aramco, said: "While we have faced disruptions in the past, this one by far is the biggest crisis the region's oil and gas industry has faced. "There would be catastrophic consequences for the world's oil markets, and the longer the disruption goes on, the more drastic the consequences for the global economy." It comes after Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the US has hit and "completely destroyed" 16 inactive mine-laying boats. The President initially claimed that the US had "no reports" of mines being laid, but went on to post on his Truth Social account to boast of US strikes on "inactive" mine-laying ships. The UKMTO said it received reports of the first attack in the Gulf around 11 nautical miles north of Oman on Wednesday morning. Posting on X, the US Central Command wrote: "U.S. forces eliminated multiple Iranian naval vessels, March 10, including 16 minelayers near the Strait of Hormuz." It also accompanied the post with a video of one of the strikes.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth previously said that the US will not stop its war in the Middle East until Iran was "totally and decisively defeated." He said Tuesday would see the highest number yet of fighters, bombers and attacks since the conflict began. The US and Israel launched more strikes across the Middle East on Wednesday after the Iranian Government warned Trump to "be careful not to be eliminated." Overnight, the US and Israel traded air strikes with Iran across the Middle East on Wednesday as the besieged Tehran government warned its state security forces were ready with 'fingers on the trigger' to confront any anti-government protests.

The US Central Command posted a clip of the strike on X. Picture: X

Concerns have grown around access to a key trade route for oil tankers in the Strait after Iran launched retaliatory strikes to the conflict. The narrow opening of the Persian Gulf acts as a vital shipping route for the global oil trade and saw at least 150 tankers drop anchor in the open Gulf waters last week. The crisis led to Brits being urged to "drive less" in an attempt to save fuel amid soaring global oil prices, which are expected to have a knock-on effect on fuel costs. President Trump also threatened Iran with "death, fire, and fury" if they stopped the flow of oil in the Strait.

President Donald Trump previously threatened Iran with "death, fire, and fury" if they stop the flow of oil in the Strait of Hormuz. Picture: Alamy

He wrote on Truth Social: "If Iran does anything that stops the flow of Oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far. "Additionally, we will take out easily destroyable targets that will make it virtually impossible for Iran to ever be built back, as a Nation, again — Death, Fire, and Fury will reign upon them — But I hope, and pray, that it does not happen!" The price of crude oil surged past $100 a barrel on Monday, and the restricted flow of oil from the Middle East could see prices "jump to between 150p and 170p per litre" over the coming weeks. It's the first time prices have seen such a surge since 2022 following the outbreak of war in Ukraine. Since the war began on February 28, the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts has increased by 5p to 137.5p, while diesel is up 9p to 151.0p.

A petrol station in Windsor, Berkshire where prices were 143.9 for petrol and 163.9 for diesel on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy