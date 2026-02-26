Carl Cooper, 66, was jailed for life for the murders of Naomi Hunte, 41, and Fiona Holm, 48. Picture: MPS

By Flaminia Luck

A violent abuser was reported to police for murder days after killing one of his victims but the call was marked as a hoax, an investigation has found.

Carl Cooper, 66, was jailed for life in 2024 for the murders of Naomi Hunte, 41, who was stabbed in the chest, and Fiona Holm, 48, whose body has never been found. Both women had been in a relationship with the handyman around a year apart and had complained to police about his violence. Ten Met Police officers have been served with disciplinary notices as part of an ongoing investigation into contact the force had with both women before their murders, a spokesman for the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said. They include a police constable, working in the control centre, who was served with a misconduct notice last month relating to a call which mentioned Cooper and was marked as a hoax.

Fiona Holm (left) and Naomi Hunte both had a relationship with Carl Cooper. Picture: MPS

The spokesman said an anonymous caller stated Cooper had murdered someone that week. The call was made on June 25 2023, days before Ms Holm was reported missing, the watchdog said. Ms Holm, of south-east London, is believed to have died on June 20, 2023. IOPC director Amanda Rowe said the investigation into police actions following Ms Holm's report of an assault by Cooper in April 2023 had led to a detective sergeant and a detective constable being informed they were being investigated for potential gross misconduct. A detective inspector and two police constables were being investigated for potential misconduct relating to those actions, she said. The Met has previously said Cooper was not charged following the attack, despite being arrested.

The body of Fiona Holm, who was found dead on a blood-soaked sofa, has never been found. Picture: MPS

Ms Rowe added: "Our investigation subsequently widened and, since September, we have served gross misconduct notices on three police constables and a police sergeant in relation to reports Ms Hunte had made to the Met about Cooper in April and October 2021." During Cooper's trial, Woolwich Crown Court heard Ms Hunte, who was found stabbed to death on her sofa in south-east London on Valentine's Day in 2022, made a number of domestic callouts to police in 2020 and 2021 and told them he was "obsessed" with her. In a police call-out to her home on June 29 2021, she told officers Cooper "stalks me and I'm really scared now".

Naomi Hunte was 41 when she was killed by Cooper. Picture: MPS