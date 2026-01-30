Alcaraz will take on either Jannik Sinner or Novak Djokovic in Sunday's final.

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts during his semifinal match against Alexander Zverev of Germany. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Carlos Alcaraz battled through physical struggles and staged a fifth-set fightback to beat Alexander Zverev in an epic Australian Open semi-final.

The world number one looked to be cruising on Rod Laver Arena at two sets to love up, only to suffer what appeared to be a bout of cramp late in the third set. His hopes of becoming the youngest man ever to complete the career Grand Slam were in serious jeopardy when Zverev levelled the contest and led 5-3 in the decider, but Alcaraz showed what makes him such a special talent by pulling off a 6-4 7-6 (5) 6-7 (3) 6-7 (4) 7-5 victory. When a final forehand proved too much for Zverev after five hours and 27 minutes – the third longest match in Australian Open history and a much-needed classic – Alcaraz lay flat on his back. Now the Spaniard must hope he has enough time to fully recover for Sunday’s final, when he will take on either his great rival Jannik Sinner or Novak Djokovic. Read more: Emma Raducanu splits from ninth coach after limp Australian Open performance Read more: Serena Williams refuses to rule out making shock return to tennis

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz greets Germany's Alexander Zverev after winning their men's singles semi-final match. Picture: Getty

Alcaraz, who is through to the final in Melbourne for the first time, said of how he found a way: “Believing all the time. “I always say that you have to believe in yourself no matter what you’re struggling, no matter anything. I was struggling in the middle of the third set. Physically it was one of the most demanding matches that I have ever played in my short career. “But I’ve been in these kind of situations, in these kind matches so I knew what I had to do. I had to put my heart into the match. I did it, I fought until the last ball. Extremely proud about myself, about the way that I fought and came back during the fifth set. “I’m just really happy to have the chance to play my first final in Melbourne. It was something I was chasing a lot.” Conditions were hot on Friday, peaking at 29.8C, but nothing like they had been last weekend, when Sinner appeared to have been saved by the closing of the roof against Eliot Spizzirri when he was stricken by cramp.

Alexander Zverev of Germany attends a press conference after losing against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain. Picture: Getty