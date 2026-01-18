Zeynep Sonmez caused the biggest upset of the tournament so far by taking out 11th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts in the Men's Singles First Round match against Adam Walton of Australia. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Top seeds Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka moved safely through to the second round of the Australian Open but there was an agonising defeat for Venus Williams on her return to Melbourne Park.

Playing at the tournament for the first time since 2021, 45-year-old Williams led Serbian Olga Danilovic 4-0 in the deciding set only to slip to a 6-7 (5) 6-3 6-4 defeat. Williams, the oldest woman in the open era to contest a singles match at the tournament, said afterwards: “It was such a great game, such a great moment. The energy from the crowd was amazing. That lifted me up so much. “She played a great game. Also some luck there, as well. That’s just the sport. That’s how it works sometimes. But it was an amazing moment. “I’m really proud of my effort today because I’m playing better with each match, getting to the places that I want to get to.” Read more: Emma Raducanu reveals reason for her frustration before Australian Open campaign Read more: Amateur Jordan Smith shocks Jannik Sinner as he wins million-dollar 1 Point Slam

Aryna Sabalenka acknowledges the crowd following victory over Rakotomanga Rajaonah. Picture: Getty

Alcaraz did not have things all his own way in his first match since last month’s shock split from coach Juan Carlos Ferrero but the 22-year-old, who is bidding to complete the set of slam titles, saw off Australia’s Adam Walton 6-3 7-6 (2) 6-2. Aryna Sabalenka is trying to win her third title here in the last four years, and she overcame some early wobbles in a 6-4 6-1 victory over young French wild card Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah. The world number one admitted afterwards she was starstruck by a couple of faces in the front row of the stands, ensuring she got a selfie with Roger Federer and Rod Laver. “I’m a huge fan,” she said. “The whole match I was just telling myself, ‘Do not look there, please, do not look’. It’s incredible. I would never have thought that Roger Federer and Rod Laver are going to be sitting first row watching my match.”

Turkey's Zeynep Sonmez celebrates winning against Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova during their women's singles match on day one of the Australian Open. Picture: Getty