The Spanish tennis star chose to cover up in the third round of the US Open

Carlos Alcaraz wore a vest under his baggy shirt for his third round match at the US Open. Picture: Getty

By Sophie Clark

Defending US Open champion, Carlos Alcaraz, avoided a wardrobe malfunction in his third round match after several days of distracting viewers with his loose attire.

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Alcaraz was bound to turn heads at the tournament, given that this Grand Slam was his big return to the sport after taking several months off due to injury. However, attention quickly turned to his wardrobe as his basketball-style shirts kept slipping to reveal his nipples during his first two matches. The sight moved former player-turned-pundit Genie Bouchard to post on social media: “Love you Carlos but we’ve got to put the nip away.” He stopped the ongoing slippage during his third-round match by wearing a tight-fitting vest below his baggier top. Wearing this vest, he proceeded to beat his opponent, China’s Wu Yibing, in straight sets of 6-3 6-4 6-1 in two hours and 19 minutes. Read more: ‘Strong’ smell of marijuana sees world number one halt US Open match Read more: Carlos Alcaraz continues injury comeback to book third-round spot of US Open despite slow start

Carlos Alcaraz's loose top before he chose to wear a vest under it. Picture: Getty

The Spanish world number three joked to the press: “Well, I think I saw my nipple too much lately. I felt like, you know, I could hide it for at least once match. “I feel really comfortable, you know, with another shirt. So I think I’m going to stay like that. “Maybe, you know, the second round was a little bit distracting for me, but not that much.” Alcaraz recently partnered with Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack collection with Nike. His attire is not the only distraction being noted by tennis players at this year’s US Open. Women’s number one, Aryna Sabalenka, halted her third round match to complain to the umpire about the smell of marajuana wafting into the stands. And, players Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka have said they hope influencers will learn tennis etiquette following complaints of excessive noise and flash photography at matches.

Carlos Alcaraz reacts against Yibing Wu during a Men's Singles match on Day Six of the 2026 US Open. Picture: Garrett Ellwood/USTA via Getty Images