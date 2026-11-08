Carlos Alcaraz has been suffering from a wrist injury.

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after winning the men's singles final match. Picture: DIMITAR DILKOFF/Getty

By Ella Bennett

Carlos Alcaraz won against Ben Shelton to claim his first Masters 1000 title of the season in Paris.

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Alcaraz lost out in a memorable late-night epic against American Shelton in the quarter-finals of the US Open in his first tournament back after four and a half months out with a wrist injury. But the Spaniard has quickly found his form and made it back-to-back titles after winning in Vienna last week with a 7-6 (5) 7-5 victory in the French capital. It is the first time in more than a year that Alcaraz has won a title at the top level of the ATP Tour, and a particularly notable one given he had previously struggled at the event. Read more: Lando Norris claims pole in Sao Paulo as Lewis Hamilton relegated to back Read more: Thomas Tuchel hands first call-ups to Jobe Bellingham and Josh King but leaves out Cole Palmer of latest England squad

Carlos Alcaraz has struggled with a wrist injury . Picture: Anadolu/Getty

Addressing his team at the presentation ceremony, Alcaraz said: “This is something that we’ve been chasing for a really long time. “Not finding the great feeling coming here every year, not finding my great tennis, but we never give up. I had really painful losses here but we tried and tried again and finally we felt really comfortable coming here.” It was not a classic match, but once again it was Alcaraz who came out on top in the crucial moments, notably edging a first-set tie-break after withstanding some fierce pressure on his serve. Big-serving Shelton, who continues to demonstrate his improvement, secured the first break of serve of the match to lead 4-2 in the second set but Alcaraz hit back strongly, winning five of the next six games.

Ben Shelton praised his opponent . Picture: Associated Press/Alamy