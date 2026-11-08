Carlos Alcaraz beats Ben Shelton to secure first Masters 1000 title of season
Carlos Alcaraz has been suffering from a wrist injury.
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Carlos Alcaraz won against Ben Shelton to claim his first Masters 1000 title of the season in Paris.
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Alcaraz lost out in a memorable late-night epic against American Shelton in the quarter-finals of the US Open in his first tournament back after four and a half months out with a wrist injury.
But the Spaniard has quickly found his form and made it back-to-back titles after winning in Vienna last week with a 7-6 (5) 7-5 victory in the French capital.
It is the first time in more than a year that Alcaraz has won a title at the top level of the ATP Tour, and a particularly notable one given he had previously struggled at the event.
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Addressing his team at the presentation ceremony, Alcaraz said: “This is something that we’ve been chasing for a really long time.
“Not finding the great feeling coming here every year, not finding my great tennis, but we never give up. I had really painful losses here but we tried and tried again and finally we felt really comfortable coming here.”
It was not a classic match, but once again it was Alcaraz who came out on top in the crucial moments, notably edging a first-set tie-break after withstanding some fierce pressure on his serve.
Big-serving Shelton, who continues to demonstrate his improvement, secured the first break of serve of the match to lead 4-2 in the second set but Alcaraz hit back strongly, winning five of the next six games.
Shelton praised his opponent, saying: “I don’t think that everybody realises how difficult it is go back-to-back in Vienna and Paris. Ten matches in 14 days, going from a slow court to a very fast court.
“I think it speaks to your versatility as a champion and the work that you and your team put in. Every time we’re on the court together I feel you bring out the best in me. I’m super happy to have you back and healthy.”
Meanwhile, defeat for Britain’s Neal Skupski and American Christian Harrison in the doubles final means another British player, Henry Patten, has guaranteed the year-end number one spot alongside Finnish partner Harri Heliovaara.