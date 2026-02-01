At 22 years old, Alcaraz is the youngest man in history to complete the Grand Slam of all four major titles.

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Carlos Alcaraz has beaten Novak Djokovic 2-6 6-2 6-3 7-5 to win the Australian Open men’s singles title.

History belonged to Alcaraz at the Australian Open while Novak Djokovic’s quest for a 25th grand slam title goes on. At 22 years and 272 days old, Alcaraz is the youngest man in history to complete the Grand Slam of all four major titles, breaking a record set by American Don Budge in 1938. Alcaraz has now won seven of the eight Grand Slam finals he has contested. He is the youngest men's player in the Open era to reach that tally. It is the first time in 11 finals at Melbourne Park that Djokovic has not come out the victor, but, having beaten one of the two new kings of men’s tennis, Jannik Sinner, in an extraordinary semi-final, the other one was a step too far. Read more: Elena Rybakina beats Aryna Sabalenka to win Australian Open title Read more: Novak Djokovic's insane workout to stay at the top at 38

Serbia's Novak Djokovic (L) greets Spain's Carlos Alcaraz on his victory. Picture: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates his victory. Picture: Getty

Djokovic’s achievement in just reaching the final deserves all the plaudits, though, and his insistence that a 25th major is not out of reach appears a lot more realistic – if he can somehow find a way past Alcaraz. The man from Murcia, who has moved seamlessly past his shock split from coach Juan Carlos Ferrero in December, is operating at a speed unmatched in men’s tennis. Djokovic was 29 when he finally claimed the last piece of his grand slam puzzle at the French Open in 2016, while Rafael Nadal was 24 and Roger Federer 27. Alcaraz is also five years younger than Djokovic was when he reached seven grand slam titles, with only Bjorn Borg anywhere the same figures. Djokovic had played at a sensational level for four hours against Sinner and he started the same here, timing the ball beautifully and completely outplaying Alcaraz in the opening set. But the momentum switched on the luckiest of net cords for Alcaraz at 15-15 in the third game of the second set, the ball dropping dead on Djokovic’s side of the court and prompting his opponent to raise both hands in apology.

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with his team. Picture: Getty

Two points later, Alcaraz had a break of serve and a foothold in the match, with Djokovic’s statistics very much heading in the wrong direction. He headed off court for a bathroom break while the roof, which had only been a quarter open on a cool Melbourne evening, closed still further, prompting pointed questioning of officials from Alcaraz and a swift change of tack. One of the big questions surrounding the match was how Djokovic would recover physically after his exertions of Friday. Although Alcaraz had an even longer encounter with Alexander Zverev, and battled through cramp, he is 16 years younger. It was scarcely possible to believe Djokovic’s age as he somehow retrieved a deep backhand then sprinted forward to send a short angled flick from Alcaraz around the net post, the Serbian standing with his hands on his hips after watching his opponent scramble it back, bringing the crowd to their feet. But Alcaraz, who has now won three slam finals against the Serbian after back-to-back triumphs at Wimbledon, was beginning to find all the answers, and Djokovic’s resistance was broken again in the fifth game.

Runner-up Novak Djokovic of Serbia speaks with finalist plaque. Picture: Getty