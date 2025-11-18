Carlos Alcaraz insists he is not worried by a hamstring problem which has forced him out of Spain’s team for the Davis Cup Finals and dealt a major blow to their title hopes.

The world number one sustained the problem during his final defeat by Jannik Sinner at the ATP Finals in Turin but does not consider it serious and is targeting a comeback in two exhibition matches in the United States early next month.

“I’m not worried at all. I will have two weeks before I am playing there and I will be fully recovered on the day of the match,” said Alcaraz at a press conference to promote the inaugural A Racquet at The Rock in New Jersey and Miami Invitational events on December 7 and 8.

“This week I am going to get treatment every day. We will have specific things every day, exercises and treatment, for the next two weeks.

“I’m doing everything I can to be ready. I’m gonna be really serious, focused on the recovery and hopefully be as good as soon as I can.”

