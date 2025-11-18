Carlos Alcaraz insists he is ‘not worried at all’ by right hamstring injury
Alcaraz was forced to pull out of Spain’s team for the Davis Cup Finals
Carlos Alcaraz insists he is not worried by a hamstring problem which has forced him out of Spain’s team for the Davis Cup Finals and dealt a major blow to their title hopes.
The world number one sustained the problem during his final defeat by Jannik Sinner at the ATP Finals in Turin but does not consider it serious and is targeting a comeback in two exhibition matches in the United States early next month.
“I’m not worried at all. I will have two weeks before I am playing there and I will be fully recovered on the day of the match,” said Alcaraz at a press conference to promote the inaugural A Racquet at The Rock in New Jersey and Miami Invitational events on December 7 and 8.
“This week I am going to get treatment every day. We will have specific things every day, exercises and treatment, for the next two weeks.
“I’m doing everything I can to be ready. I’m gonna be really serious, focused on the recovery and hopefully be as good as soon as I can.”
Earlier Alcaraz had taken to social media to say he was “heartbroken” at having to pull out of the Davis Cup, with 36th-ranked Jaume Munar replacing him for Thursday’s quarter-final against the Czech Republic.
“I have edema (swelling) in my right hamstring and the medical recommendation is not to compete,” he wrote.
“I’ve always said that playing for Spain is the greatest thing there is, and I was really looking forward to helping us fight for the Davis Cup. I’m going home heartbroken.”
Alcaraz’s withdrawal brings to an end the most successful season of his career, with the 22-year-old winning eight titles, including the French Open and US Open, and climbing back to the top of the rankings.
“It’s been really good. Its been my best tennis I have ever played. I’m really happy how I handled the pressure and grew up as a person. I learned to see the situations better on the court and mentally I am stronger,” he added.
Meanwhile, Alcaraz has signed up to represent Europe at the Laver Cup in London next summer.
The Ryder Cup-style event will take place at the O2 from September 25-27, pitting Europe against the USA, whose team will include world number six Taylor Fritz.