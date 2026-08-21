Seven-time grand slam champion Carlos Alcaraz will be fit enough to play in the US Open.

Football transfer specialist Romano said on Instagram: “Here we go! Carlos Alcaraz will return to the tour at the US Open after spending four months sidelined with a right wrist injury.

“Here we go,” Alcaraz said on X along with the United States flag.

Romano’s catchphrase of ‘here we go’ was used by Alcaraz to confirm a return to action after a four-month absence.

Alcaraz has not played on the ATP Tour since April due to an ongoing wrist issue, but enlisted the help of football transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano to announce his comeback.

A wrist problem forced Alcaraz to miss the defence of his French Open title and Wimbledon before he pulled out of the Cincinnati Open at the start of August, but the 23-year-old will step back onto the court at Flushing Meadows later this month.

Meanwhile, the US Open has announced another bumper increase in prize money for this month’s tournament.

An overall prize fund of $108million (approximately £80m) is the biggest in the sport’s history and represents a 20 per cent rise for the second consecutive year.

The winners of the singles trophies will each receive $5.5m (approximately £4m), while first-round prize money has been ramped up to more than £100,000.

Tournament organisers will hope they have done enough to stave off the type of player protests that took place at both the French Open and Wimbledon.

A group of leading players, including both world number ones Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka, has been engaged in a behind-the-scenes battle with the major tournaments, dubbed Project RedEye, over the last 18 months regarding levels of prize money and various other complaints.

At the French Open, they restricted their pre-tournament media to 15 minutes each before following suit at Wimbledon despite welcoming a 20 per cent increase in prize money.

They cancelled plans to carry on their protest during the first week of the tournament following discussions and, along with the prize money announcement from New York, the slams also jointly confirmed the introduction of a grand slam player advisory council.

One of the players’ chief complaints has been the lack of a meaningful say in decision-making, and the slams said the new council would serve as “the forum for direct communication, feedback and collaboration between the grand slams and players”.

The body will launch following the US Open, which runs from August 30 to September 13, with interested players invited to apply.

It will also be the forum for discussions about contributions to player welfare, which is the third major strand of the players’ discontent.

The US Open’s prize money includes a 2m dollars (approximately £1.5m) contribution to a new US Open player support programme.

New United States Tennis Association chief executive Craig Tiley, who recently moved from Tennis Australia, said: “This is a significant first step in a multi-year investment in athletes as the US Open continues to be the best economic opportunity for players and the most valuable platform in tennis for players, fans and partners.

“We are proud to deliver record-setting prize money and expanded player benefits as well as providing a new platform to work together with players.”

Regarding the new council, Wimbledon chair Debbie Jevans said: “We have listened to the players’ desire for a greater voice and this advisory council is an important step towards a stronger relationship between the grand slams and the players.

“We look forward to working together to elevate the player experience, further enhance the grand slam tournaments and ensure the sport continues to thrive.”