Carlos Alcaraz celebrates beating Jaime Faria. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Carlos Alcaraz continued his comeback from injury by beating Jaime Faria to reach the US Open third round.

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World number 72 Faria took the first set off the still ring-rusty Alcaraz, who is playing his first tournament since suffering the wrist injury which kept him out of the French Open and Wimbledon. But the defending champion found his rhythm and won the next eight games to take the second set and roar 2-0 ahead in the third. Spanish second seed Alcaraz allowed his Portuguese opponent to win just five more games in a commanding 4-6 6-0 6-3 6-2 victory. Read more: Enzo Fernandez takes swipe at Chelsea after first day with Manchester City Read more: Tiger Woods handed 5-year driving ban after accepting plea deal linked to Florida car crash

The pair straight after the match. Picture: Alamy

Alcaraz would become the first man in the open era to successfully defend a grand slam title on all three surfaces if he wins the US Open. Combustible Russian Andrey Rublev almost threw a racket into his own face as he crashed out to Daniel Merida. Rublev, the 23rd seed, had just dropped serve in the fourth set when he sat down and angrily bounced his racket into the ground. The racket reared up and spun towards Rublev’s face, forcing the 28-year-old to duck out of the way, before sheepishly getting up and fetching it from behind his chair.

Andrey Rublev reacts in frustration during the second round against Daniel Merida. Picture: Alamy