The 83-year-old singer best known for her hit 'You're So Vain' also disclosed she underwent surgery for skin cancer on her face.

The 83-year-old musician shared a heartbreaking health update. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck & Georgia Bell

Carly Simon has revealed she is "learning how to live" with Parkinson’s disease in a lengthy, heartbreaking health update.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Parkinson's is a progressive disorder that affects the brain, nervous system, and muscle control. The singer, best known for her hit “You’re So Vain,” described the condition as "difficult, frustrating, and sometimes frightening". The 83-year-old Grammy winner also disclosed she underwent surgery for skin cancer on her face. She explained her recent absence from the spotlight has been due to her ongoing health issues.

She said the problem began with arthritis in both knees and one hip, with all three joints eventually replaced. "After three replacement surgeries, I assumed my difficulty walking was simply anunfortunate and rather ironic part of the recovery process." But, she added her mobility continued to worsen."I had trouble standing up from low chairs and deep couches without someone offering me an arm. Overstuffed furniture became my enemy. Once seated, I could feel as though I had been swallowed by the chair and might remain there permanently, like a guest who had badly overstayed her welcome.” She went on that after periods where she could not walk, she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease after an extensive evaluation.

Simon performing at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival. Picture: Getty

She explained the condition can bring anxiety, depression, exhaustion, and apathy. "You can find yourself lying there like a starfish drying in the sun, arms pointing in all directions, while nothing inside is telling you to get up, read, watch, write, sing, call someone, or do much of anything at all. That has been one of the hardest things to explain. It is not simply sadness or laziness. It is as though the part of the brain that sends out invitations to participate in life has temporarily misplaced the guest list." Ms Simon said that during the same period she was treated for a basal cell carcinoma on her face. She said her cancer was removed, but the surgery affected her appearance and made her more self-conscious about being seen in public. "I have always been more critical of my appearance than anyone else could possibly imagine (check out the irony of having written "You're So Vain."), and this gave my inner critic quite a lot of new material."

James Taylor and Carly Simon in New York in 1979. Picture: Getty