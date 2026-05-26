Mark Carney was the governor of the Bank of England in 2016 when Britain decided to leave the European Union

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks during a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada, on May 14, 2026. Picture: Dave Chan / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has branded Alberta’s vote on whether to hold an independence referendum a “dangerous bluff” and likened it to Brexit.

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Mr Carney was the governor of the Bank of England in 2016 when Britain decided to leave the European Union. He warned that a decade on, the UK was still “trying to undo what people didn’t think they were voting for, but what they ended up having”. Sir Keir Starmer has moved to reset relations with Brussels, while his potential leadership challengers, former health secretary Wes Streeting and Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, have both spoken of wanting to rejoin the bloc. Danielle Smith, leader of Canada’s oil-rich western province of Alberta, announced last week that a vote would be held on October 19 on whether it should stay part of the country or move towards holding a binding referendum on breaking away. Read more: US launches 'self-defensive' strikes on Iranian missile sites and boats Read more: Pope Leo calls for more regulation of AI warning some weapons systems are 'beyond human control'

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith addresses the media during a press conference announcing a record-setting $2.8-billion contribution to the Alberta Heritage Savings Trust Fund in Edmonton. Picture: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Mr Carney said: “In these separation issues, it is often advanced that, ‘Vote for this and it is a free option’, ‘Vote for this, and we will strengthen our hand in a future negotiation’. That is a very dangerous bluff. “I saw first hand what happened in the United Kingdom when the view was, ‘Vote for this, it’ll be soft and then we’ll negotiate, etc’. “They’re still 10 years later trying to undo what people didn’t think they were voting for, but what they ended up having.” Ms Smith has said she supports Alberta remaining in Canada. Some have compared her stance to then British prime minister David Cameron, who called the Brexit referendum in order to silence internal Tory dissent while wanting to stay part of the EU. He resigned following the vote to leave.

A pro-Brexit banner is seen outside the Houses of Parliament in London on October 30, 2019. Picture: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images