Donald Trump has withdrawn the invitation of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to his 'Board of Peace'. Picture: Getty

Donald Trump has withdrawn the invitation of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to his 'Board of Peace' after a spat over his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The Canadian leader, who swept to power amid anti-American sentiment around Trump's jibes about making the country 'the 51st US state', used his keynote address to take aim at the President. In response, Trump wrote on Truth Social: "Dear Prime Minister Carney. Please let this Letter serve to represent that the Board of Peace is withdrawing its invitation to you regarding Canada’s joining, what will be, the most prestigious Board of Leaders ever assembled, at any time." Mr Carney, who is the former governor of the Bank of England, said that the old world order was "in the midst of a rupture" and was "not coming back". While not mentioning Trump by name, he did say that Canada "strongly opposes tariffs over Greenland" shortly before Trump reneged on the plan.

The Board was initially expected to be a small group of world leaders overseeing the ceasefire in the Middle East, but appears to have evolved into something more wide-reaching. Picture: Getty

The Board was initially expected to be a small group of world leaders overseeing the ceasefire in the Middle East, but appears to have evolved into something more wide-reaching. Some 35 countries had agreed to sign on to the project, a senior official speaking on condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the White House has told reporters, and 60 nations had been invited to join. The board's charter has not yet been made public, with much speculation surrounding the finer details. However, an initial draft version obtained by The Associated Press indicates much of the power will be concentrated in the hands of Mr Trump himself. According to the document, a $1 billion (£741 million) contribution is required to secure permanent membership. Canada's disinvitation came after it was announced that the UK would not take part in the Board of Peace signing ceremony in Davos on Thursday because of 'concerns about President Putin' and the Russian leader's involvement on the body.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper during a meeting at Carlton Gardens in central London, after US president Donald Trump's threats to ramp up tariffs until a deal is reached for the US to buy Greenland. Picture: Alamy

Speaking on Thursday, Yvette Cooper insisted that the UK would not attend the signing in ceremony for world leaders over concerns over Russia's involvement, notably President Putin "being part of something which is talking about peace". Despite the snub, the Foreign Secretary said on Thursday that the UK strongly supports the US president’s 20-point plan for peace in the Middle East. It comes just a day after Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to join Mr Trump's initiative, branded the Board of Peace. In a statement from Mr Netanyahu's office, he added that he had accepted Mr Trump's invitation.

Netanyahu's response follows his office's earlier criticism of the executive committee making up the board. Ms Cooper said on Thursday: "We have still not seen any signs from Putin that there will be a commitment to peace in Ukraine. “And to be honest, that is also what we should be talking about.” Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow is still consulting with its “strategic partners” before deciding to commit to the plan. So far 60 countries have been invited to join, but permanent membership will be available for the $1bn fee. It comes as Putin said on Wednesday that he was looking over his invitation to the board after being invited personally by the US President.

President Donald Trump talks to media after a meeting about Greenland during the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

Russia's statement is understood to refer to the Board of Peace being set up by the US to oversee the reconstruction of the Palestinian territory. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that President Putin had "received an invitation through diplomatic channels to join this Peace Council". "At the moment, we are studying all the details of this proposal and hope to have contacts with the American side to clarify all the nuances," he added. Earlier, Kazakhstan's leader President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also accepted an invitation to join the same board, according to his spokesperson.