Weather presenter Carol Kirkwood fought back tears as she announced she will leave the BBC after more than 25 years.

The 63-year-old weather legend, who joined the BBC in 1998, has played an integral role in major events, including reporting on the sunshine and showers at Wimbledon, the Chelsea Flower Show and Royal Ascot.

She has been the main weather presenter on BBC Breakfast since 2010.

Holding back tears, she announced the news on air this morning immediately after delivering an update on Storm Chandra.

Carol said: "It's been an absolute privilege to bring you the weather every day.

"My job is something I've never taken for granted and I've loved every minute.

"From early starts and all manner of forecasts, I've shared it with incredible colleagues at BBC Breakfast, BBC Weather and programmes across the BBC.

"I'd like to thank them for their support and friendship which has meant the world.

"And to those watching and listening at home - thank you for all the kindness you have shown me over the years, being part of your mornings has been a joy.

"This hasn't been an easy decision to make, but it feels like the right moment to step away.

"I'll carry with me the most wonderful memories."

Jonathan Munro, interim chief executive at BBC News and Current Affairs, said: "Carol's contribution to BBC News and BBC Weather has been exceptional.

"From major national moments to the everyday forecasts that are such an important part of our audiences' lives, she has set the gold standard for our accurate, valued journalism - always delivered with an appropriately sunny outlook.

"She will be greatly missed by teams across the BBC.

"We wish her all the best for the future."

Kirkwood received her meteorological training at The Weather Channel, the Met Office and the BBC, before joining the BBC Weather Centre in April 1998.

She has been honoured numerous times by the Television and Radio Industries Club, where she has repeatedly been named best TV weather presenter.

In 2015 she competed in Strictly Come Dancing, reaching week eight alongside her professional partner Pasha Kovalev.