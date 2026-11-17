Baroness Cass has warned the proposed law could leave doctors and parents open to prosecution

Retired consultant paediatrician Dr Hilary Cass. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Issy Clarke

The expert who led the review of children’s gender clinics has withdrawn her support for the Government's proposed conversion therapy ban, warning it could lead to parents and doctors being prosecuted.

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Baroness Hilary Cass warned the proposed ban on abusive gender conversion practices could open healthcare professionals up to "vexatious complaints", and has called for it to be revised. Under the draft legislation, first published in June, people would face up to five years in prison for putting pressure on others to change their sexual orientation or gender identity. But Cass told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday that the Bill risked having "serious unintended consequences" on parents and doctors working with young people experiencing gender dysphoria. The paediatrician, whose 2024 review of NHS gender care for under-18s led to sweeping changes including a ban on puberty blockers, had initially provided a supportive comment when the conversion practices Bill was announced in the summer. Read more: Employers will be forced to tell applicants expected salaries, as equalities secretary tells LBC move will help close gender pay gap Read more: Jail time and fines for abusive conversion practices under proposed new law

Demonstrators protest against the planned clinical trial to assess the risks and benefits of puberty blockers in gender questioning children. Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy

At that point, she said she was “pleased to see that the Government is bringing forward legislation which not only gives a clearer definition of what conversion practices are, compared to previous drafts, but also what they are not”. But asked outright by the Draft Conversion Practices Bill committee if she supported the Bill, the peer replied: "No." She added that she was only given 15 minutes to read the Bill before giving it her previous support. She criticised the wording of the bill - which requires a victim to suffer "serious harm to the individual's physical or mental health, or serious alarm or distress to the individual which has a substantial adverse effect on their usual day-to-day activities". Offenders could face up to five years in prison and an unlimited fine. This could open professionals up to "vexatious complaints" from young people in distress after not receiving the diagnosis they were hoping for, she warned. She told the committee: "It’s very easy for a young person who is understandably distressed after what is inevitably a painful discussion and possibly angry and upset that they haven’t, for example, got on to the medication pathway that they want, to feel and report that person has behaved in what they deem to be a very negative way.”

She also warned it could place parents at risk, adding: “Not agreeing to changing pronouns for your child, restricting money if you think they are going to use it to get a breast binder or hormones could fall within the reach of this bill.”

When the draft legislation was published in the summer, equalities minister Olivia Bailey vowed it would “prevent and protect” LGBT+ people from abusive attempts to change their sexual orientation or transgender identity. The Bill, covering England and Wales, proposes that perpetrators could face five-year jail sentences and unlimited fines. The proposed law was published eight years on from the first promise of a ban by former Conservative prime minister Theresa May in 2018, with subsequent delays amid disagreement over whether it should be a trans-inclusive ban on conversion practices. The Government has previously stressed there is a “high threshold for criminality”, which will only cover acts deemed abusive, attempting to change someone’s identity, and which create “real harm” to the person.

