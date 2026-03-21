Hit US show Saturday Night Live is set to launch in the UK this weekend, with comedian Tina Fey set to helm the inaugural episode.

The US actress and comedian, 55, will front the debut episode on Saturday alongside a newly-revealed line-up of comics, with Isle of Wight band Wet Leg revealed the show’s first musical guest.

Fey previously served as head writer and a lead cast member on the show’s US version.

The programme will open with the line “Live from London, it’s Saturday Night” as the six-episode, UK version of the long-running American sketch show makes its debut.

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Each 75-minute episode will be written in the week leading up to broadcast and performed in front of a live studio audience.

Featuring a mix of topical sketches, the show will feature a host-led monologue and a UK take on the “Weekend Update” segment.