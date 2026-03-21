Cast of Saturday Night Live revealed ahead of show's UK launch
Tina Fey will host the first episode of Saturday Night Live UK, as the full cast and line-up for the new series are confirmed.
Hit US show Saturday Night Live is set to launch in the UK this weekend, with comedian Tina Fey set to helm the inaugural episode.
Listen to this article
The US actress and comedian, 55, will front the debut episode on Saturday alongside a newly-revealed line-up of comics, with Isle of Wight band Wet Leg revealed the show’s first musical guest.
Fey previously served as head writer and a lead cast member on the show’s US version.
The programme will open with the line “Live from London, it’s Saturday Night” as the six-episode, UK version of the long-running American sketch show makes its debut.
Read More: Harry Styles 'aims joke' at Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor during Saturday Night Live appearance
Read More: Cast of new names announced for first British version of Saturday Night Live
Each 75-minute episode will be written in the week leading up to broadcast and performed in front of a live studio audience.
Featuring a mix of topical sketches, the show will feature a host-led monologue and a UK take on the “Weekend Update” segment.
The inaugural cast includes actor Hammed Animashaun and comedians Ayoade Bamgboye and Larry Dean, alongside Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi and Paddy Young.
A different celebrity host will front the show each week. Northern Irish actor Jamie Dornan will host the second episode on March 28 with Wolf Alice performing, while Riz Ahmed will take over on April 4 alongside Kasabian.
Jonno Johnson will serve as head writer, with Charlie Skelton leading the satirical news segment. The wider writing team includes Bella Hull, Celya AB, Grainne Maguire, Humphrey Ker and Al Roberts.
The original US version of Saturday Night Live, which first aired in 1975, helped launch the careers of stars including Bill Murray, Eddie Murphy and Tina Fey herself.