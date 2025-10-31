Barrister and businesswoman Samantha Kane claims people have 'threatened to torch' her B-listed home in the Highlands

By Alan Zycinski

The owner of a castle in Scotland was left 'fearing for her life' after a furious backlash for inviting the now former Prince Andrew to live there, LBC has learned.

Barrister and businesswoman Samantha Kane claims people have 'threatened to torch' her B-listed home in the Highlands. The Iraqi-born millionaire, who's notably the only person in the UK to have changed gender three times and now goes by Lady Carbisdale, purchased Carbisdale Castle in 2022. And she last week wrote to the King offering it as an alternative place for Andrew to live after reading reports he could be sent to the Castle of Mey near Thurso. She said on her Facebook page: "In response to The King sending Prince Andrew to be in exile at the Highlands. I am happy to make Carbisdale Castle available to Prince Andrew as it is more fit to receive a Prince than with the greatest of respect The Castle of Mey. "I believe the Prince like anyone else must not be judged by public opinion without a proper hearing which he was not given." She told LBC: "This is a lovely castle steeped into history. It's built by the Duchess of Sutherland and during the Second World War it housed the King of Norway and the Prince of Norway. "So really it's got in its history DNA to provide refuge to royalty. I'm happy if the royal family want to make some use of the castle and it can be of it service." Read more: 'An ordinary girl took down a prince': Virginia Giuffre's family hail 'victory' as Andrew stripped of Prince title Read more: Andrew may still be called before Commons committee over Royal Lodge, senior MP tells LBC

But her offer sparked a furious backlash online which Lady Carbisdale claims turned into threats of violence and vandalism. "The response started with people disapproving and angry against Andrew himself, which I maybe understand given the background, but then they transferred their anger towards me. People saying the wanted to torch the castle and they wanted to hurt me. Then talking about my own personal life and background. It was really very hurtful. "I did actually (fear for my life). I was minded to report some of these comments to the police. Even when I actually said 'well, perhaps it's not going to work and not going to happen' they still continue with this barrage of criticism and threats and insults. (It's) very unpleasant for simply what I thought was being kind and offering some service to my King. "This is a very isolated area, we're not really near any particular population centre, and if Andrew or somebody in his position wanted to be really in a Highland retreat away from the public gaze, then I'm sure this would be ideal. He's not going to be really brushing into any locals, I don't think".

On Thursday night, Buckingham Palace announced Andrew would leave Royal Lodge - his long-term home on the Windsor Estate - and be stripped of all his remaining royal honours and titles following scrutiny over his ties to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Asked why she would be comfortably associating with the Prince to the point of offering him her home given those ties, Lady Carbisdale claimed he had been "unfairly treated". She told LBC: "I always put my lawyer's hat on in these circumstances and I've defended people accused of murder which they haven't committed. I have been defending many, many high profile cases and really it's very, very dangerous to go into the realm of public opinion because most of the people who are commenting are not really in possession of the facts. And if Andrew is saying he is innocent, well, I tend to believe him. "I think he's been unfairly treated and really it's just people are very unkind, demanding punishment without really the position of the facts."

Last week wrote to the King offering it as an alternative place for Andrew to live after reading reports he could be sent to the Castle of Mey near Thurso. Picture: Handout