Castles on sale under £2m won't pay 'mansion tax' - but some higher end one bed London flats will, highlighting the disparity in the UK's property market

Augill Castle in Cumbria is currently for sale with an asking price of £1.75 million. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Nearly one in four properties that will be hit by the ‘mansion tax’ will be in London - and they include some one-bedroom flats.

Meanwhile, castles including one with its own helipad, will escape the levy. In London, there were 6,574 properties sold for over £2 million in the last two years, according to the Institute for fiscal studies (IFS). Nearly one in four of the properties to which the “mansion tax” will apply are in just three London boroughs, Kensington and Chelsea, Westminster and Camden. The London Standard has identified some one-bedroom flats that will be impacted in sought after streets such as Wetherby Gardens in South Kensington.

For £1.3m you could pick up Fa'side Castle, East Lothian. Picture: Alamy

A one-bedroom flat at Battersea Power Station is currently on sale for £3,000,000. £2,000,000 also gets you an 81 square metre one-bedroom, one bathroom property in Knightsbridge in London. Those not wanting to pay the annual additional tax of up to £7,500 a year could instead move to 18th-Century Tawstock Castle in North Devon, which has its own helipad. The castle enjoys 8.41 acres of private, fenced grounds, approached via a long private gated driveway.

A bedroom with four-poster in Augill Castle, Cumbria. Picture: Alamy

It has battlements, and a ‘King Arthur’ style round table - and is currently listed for £1.35m despite being in council tax band H it would not be impacted by the tax which apples to properties of £2m and over. Augill Castle in Cumbria is currently for sale with an asking price of £1.75 million. The castle, which currently operates as a 14-room hotel and wedding venue, is described as a “magnificent 19th-century Victorian Gothic Folly set in around 10 acres of grounds with ancillary accommodation in a unique rural setting with far-reaching views.” For £1.3m you could pick up Fa'side Castle, East Lothian, which according to Savills enjoys “Stunning views over the Firth of Forth” and is “easily commutable to Edinburgh city centre.”

The conservatory inside Augill Castle. Picture: Alamy