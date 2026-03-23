Cat Cavelli has thanked Lewis Capaldi for his "kindness". Picture: Social media

By Ella Bennett

Cat Cavelli has thanked singer Lewis Capaldi for his "kindness" after taking a picture with her daughter, following an incident with Chappell Roan's security.

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Cavelli and her daughter made headlines over recent days after it was claimed Roan's security spoke "in an extremely aggressive manner" when they saw the popstar at a hotel in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The mother and daughter were allegedly eating breakfast at their hotel when they thought they had spotted the American popstar. Wanting to double-check, the young girl reportedly walked past the singer's table to look, but did not try to speak to her or take any pictures. Cavelli's husband, footballer Jorginho, posted on Instagram on Saturday to criticise Roan after his daughter was left in tears due to a security guard allegedly walking over to their table, berating the pair and warning them away from the star. Jorginho, 34, said the 11-year-old was "extremely shaken and cried a lot" after the interaction and also hit out at the singer for not appreciating her supporters, adding: "Without your fans, you would be nothing." It appears the youngster had a more positive interaction with Scottish singer Capaldi, as her mum posted a picture of the singer posing with the pair to Instagram A caption wrote: "Thanks for your kindness". Read more: Chappell Roan responds to claims security guard left Jorginho's daughter 'in tears' amid hotel breakfast row Read more: BTS make dazzling comeback to the stage after four year hiatus following national service

Lewis Capaldi posed with the young fan. Picture: Social media

Roan took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a video to her eight million followers as she addressed the incident. She said: "I'm just going to tell my half of the story of what happened today with a mother and child who were involved with a security guard who is not my personal security. "I didn't even see, I didn't even see a woman and a child like... no-one came up to me, no one bothered me like I was just sitting at breakfast in my hotel. I think these people were staying at the hotel as well. "So, the fact that, like a security guard, who was - I did not ask the security guard to go up and talk to this mother and child, I did not. "They did not come up to me. They weren't doing anything. It's unfair for security to just assume someone doesn't have good intentions when they have no reason to believe, because there's no action even taken." Roan, 28, who was lying down in bed as she spoke in the video, continued: "I do not hate people who are fans of my music. I do not hate children - that is crazy. "I'm sorry to the mother and child that someone was assuming something, that you would do something, and that... if you felt uncomfortable, that makes me really sad. You did not deserve that."

Chappell Roan attends the Acne Studios WI26 Show. Picture: Alamy